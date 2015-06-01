(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has pushed higher initially before it broke our 13700 weekly pivotal support.

Last week’s price action has invalidated the bullish scenario for new highs at the moment.

Key elements

The Index has broken below the 20-day Moving Average (in red) (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has traced out a bearish divergence but it is still above its trendline support (see daily chart).

The Index remains within a medium term ascending channel (in ornage) in place since 20 November 2014 low with its lower (support) and upper (resistance) boundaries now at 12860 and 15860 respectively (see daily chart).

The 12860 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 20 March 2014 low to 26 May 2015 high (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 14270

Pivot (key resistance): 15000

Support: 12860 & 11810

Next resistance: 15680/15860

Conclusion

Current technical elements have negated the direct rise scenario for new highs. Right now, a possible short-term push up towards the intermediate resistance at 14270 before another round of potential decline occurs to target the 12860 support.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 15000 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to see a further squeeze up towards 15680/15860.

