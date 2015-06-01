ftse china a50 weekly outlook for 01 june to 05 june consolidation below 1427015000 676492015
The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE/Xinhua China A50) has pushed higher initially before it broke our 13700 weekly pivotal support.
Last week’s price action has invalidated the bullish scenario for new highs at the moment.
Intermediate resistance: 14270
Pivot (key resistance): 15000
Support: 12860 & 11810
Next resistance: 15680/15860
Current technical elements have negated the direct rise scenario for new highs. Right now, a possible short-term push up towards the intermediate resistance at 14270 before another round of potential decline occurs to target the 12860 support.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 15000 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to see a further squeeze up towards 15680/15860.
