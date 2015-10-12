ftse china a50 weekly outlook 12 oct to 16 oct turning positive for a potential multi week rally 155
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50) has reopened on 08 October 2015 after […]
The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50) has reopened on 08 October 2015 after a week-long of holidays to celebrate China’s national day.
Intermediate support: 9460
Pivot (key support): 8990
Resistance: 10100 & 11480
Next support: 8400/8000
Technical elements have started to turn positive for the Index. As long as the 8990 weekly pivotal support holds and a break above the 10100 upside trigger level is likely to add impetus for a further potential rally to target the 11480 resistance.
However, a break below the 8990 pivotal support may invalidate the expected bullish scenario for a slide to retest the range support at 8400/8000.
Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader
