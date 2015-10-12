(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50) has reopened on 08 October 2015 after a week-long of holidays to celebrate China’s national day.

Key elements

Price action has continued to inch higher from the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 8045 which confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster at 8400/8000 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 20 March 2014 low to 09 June 2015 high + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 high and 10 July 2015 high) (see daily chart).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has just broken out of its resistance and the 50% neutrality level which suggests a revival in upside momentum for the Index (see daily chart).

As the Index continues to push higher, a higher “swing low” can be seen at the 8990 level (see 4 hour chart).

On the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks), the significant resistance to watch will be at 10100 which was the former support linking the lows on four occasions (19 January, 06 February, 09 March & 08 July 2015) follow by 11480 next (defined by the pull-back resistance, in dark blue & the 50% the steep down move from 09 June 2015 high to 24 August 2015 low) (see daily & 4 hour charts).

On the longer-term, the Index has formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern on the week of the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 at the 8400 support (see weekly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 9460

Pivot (key support): 8990

Resistance: 10100 & 11480

Next support: 8400/8000

Conclusion

Technical elements have started to turn positive for the Index. As long as the 8990 weekly pivotal support holds and a break above the 10100 upside trigger level is likely to add impetus for a further potential rally to target the 11480 resistance.

However, a break below the 8990 pivotal support may invalidate the expected bullish scenario for a slide to retest the range support at 8400/8000.

Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.