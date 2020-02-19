FTSE bounces helped by banks and utilities

A lot of negative corporate news over the last two weeks has hit a number of top FTSE stocks and created fertile ground for bargain hunters

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 19, 2020 5:07 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A lot of negative corporate news over the last two weeks has hit a number of top FTSE stocks and created fertile ground for bargain hunters. This morning high volumes of trade are going through banking stocks, which are being bunch-bought alongside HSBC bank after the bank’s weak results hit the share price with a 5% decline. Utility firm Centrica is in a similar position, rising to the top of the FTSE after it reached oversold territory Monday.

The wider background picture is also slightly improving given that new coronavirus cases in China seem to be coming in at a slower pace than before. The one threat for some UK businesses remains Brexit news, where nothing that would be considered positive for UK businesses has made the headlines recently.

The latest – a decision to bring in a point-based immigration system for overseas workers from next January - will hurt in terms of wage costs, particularly industries that rely on low-skilled, low-pay labour such as construction, food processing and social care.

The pound sits still ahead of data

The pound is waiting for a new impulse against the dollar this morning, having been fairly static in the afterhours. This impulse could be provided by a slew of inflation data due later today including the UK Retail Price Index and Producer Price Index. The numbers are broadly expected to show some improvement on the previous month as the December election and Brexit provided consumers with new stability and heightened levels of confidence. Also later today the FOMC minutes and US Redbook data will likely trigger fresh dollar moves.

Related tags: GBP Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.