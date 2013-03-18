ftse and euro tumbles on radical cyprus bank levy 10142013

European stock markets and the euro slumped sharply on Monday morning as investors reacted to a radical plan to impose a levy on bank deposits […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 18, 2013 6:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stock markets and the euro slumped sharply on Monday morning as investors reacted to a radical plan to impose a levy on bank deposits by Cypriots in return for a full scale bailout.

The FTSE 100 opened 1.4% lower alongside a 1.7% fall in the DAX and over 2% falls in the IBEX and Italian Mib Indices. The euro fell close to 2 cents against the dollar and 1 cent against the pound. However, markets started to recover somewhat from the earlier and more aggressive falls with the FTSE 100 trading with a reduced loss of 42pts by 9.50am.

The key issue with the Cyprus developments is not the fact they require a bailout, but more so the precedent a move to use deposits to bailout banks now sets. Under the current plans – which are being renegotiated already and likely to change – deposits over €100,000 will be taxed by 9.9% and deposits less than €100,000 taxed 6.75%. A variation of this could be to reduce the tax on deposits of less than €100k to 3% and increase the levy on deposits higher than €100k and €200k respectively.

Despite this negotiation, the damage made to sentiment is already entrenched. Bank transfers in Cyprus is frozen and the long bank holiday weekend may be extended for another day to give Parliament more time to ratify by the bank deposit levy. Cypriots are queuing at cash points around the country trying to withdraw what they can before the levy is imposed.

The issue here is not Cyprus. After all, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria all have larger economies by GDP than Cyprus. The issue is what the Troika (EU, ECB and IMF) are now willing to accept, which is using bank deposits to help fund bailouts. The move sets a dangerous precedent. This is where the real concern lies. It now becomes even higher risk to leave funds in stressed sovereign states.

The message this move sends is clear, don’t leave your money in one of the stressed sovereigns or your bank deposits could now be used for bailouts.

The Troika’s arm has been strengthened by the apparent lessening of the euro area risks seen since the middle of 2012, where the euro has strengthened 10 cents against the US Dollar, having traded as high as $1.3711 from $1.2040 in just six months. They are now willing to use a much more dictatorial stance and given the size of Cyprus’ GDP, this is a relatively lower risk area to get the message across to other states thinking about a bailout. Lets not forget, Merkel faces re-election later this year too and so we must consider the fact that this plan is also being used as a communique to Spain, Italy as well as citizens of stronger EU states such as Germany.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.