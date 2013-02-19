The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- Stocks have opened on a slightly bearish note in Asia today, as the Nikkei is currently down 36 points at around 11,372.

- In Europe, the FTSE 100 has also started the day with a small decline from yesterday’s close, though still holding above the 6,300 level.

- One of the most notable drops from today’s trading so far has been the Intercontinental Hotels Group. Despite reporting an 8% rise in operating profit for last year, news that the group will go ahead with the sale of its flagship New York Barclay and Intercontinental P park Lane hotels has taken its share price down a few percent to 1,935.

- In the rest of Europe, the DAX is up slightly at 7,646, and the CAC 40 is also showing some marginal gains, up 11 points to 3,678.

- In the US, the Dow Jones is holding at 13,981.

- Looking at commodities, we have a mixed picture, as Gold and Silver are both showing some signs of weakness, whilst Crude Oil is up just under a percent in today’s trading so far.

- Looking at the major Forex pairs, the GBP/USD and the GBP/EUR have both shown gains at 1.5487 and 1,1598 respectively, and the EUR/USD is also hovering at the 1.3348 level.

- In other headlines, Publisher Reader’s Digest are the latest company to fall victim to difficult trading conditions as they file for bankruptcy.

- In car news, EU car sales fell to the lowest level for January, with Ford Motor Co. and PSA Peugeot Citroen posting the biggest drops, as economic contractions in the southern part of the region widened to Germany and France.