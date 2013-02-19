ftse 100 shows a small decline from yesterdays close still holding above the 6300 level 7422013

- Stocks have opened on a slightly bearish note in Asia today, as the Nikkei is currently down 36 points at around 11,372. – In […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 19, 2013 10:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- Stocks have opened on a slightly bearish note in Asia today, as the Nikkei is currently down 36 points at around 11,372.

- In Europe, the FTSE 100 has also started the day with a small decline from yesterday’s close, though still holding above the 6,300 level.

- One of the most notable drops from today’s trading so far has been the Intercontinental Hotels Group. Despite reporting an 8% rise in operating profit for last year, news that the group will go ahead with the sale of its flagship New York Barclay and Intercontinental P park Lane hotels has taken its share price down a few percent to 1,935.

- In the rest of Europe, the DAX is up slightly at 7,646, and the CAC 40 is also showing some marginal gains, up 11 points to 3,678.

- In the US, the Dow Jones is holding at 13,981.

- Looking at commodities, we have a mixed picture, as Gold and Silver are both showing some signs of weakness, whilst Crude Oil is up just under a percent in today’s trading so far.

- Looking at the major Forex pairs, the GBP/USD and the GBP/EUR have both shown gains at 1.5487 and 1,1598 respectively, and the EUR/USD is also hovering at the 1.3348 level.

- In other headlines, Publisher Reader’s Digest are the latest company to fall victim to difficult trading conditions as they file for bankruptcy.

- In car news, EU car sales fell to the lowest level for January, with Ford Motor Co. and PSA Peugeot Citroen posting the biggest drops, as economic contractions in the southern part of the region widened to Germany and France.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.