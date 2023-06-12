FTSE 100 analysis: CBI says UK will avoid a recession in 2023

The FTSE 100 is climbing higher after the CBI became the latest body to upgrade its economic forecasts for the UK economy.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 12, 2023 8:15 AM
Research
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

FTSE 100 rises

The FTSE 100 is up 0.2% this morning as the blue-chip index makes a positive start to the new trading week.

The move follows on from a positive session in Asia and comes ahead of a quiet day for the economic calendar, with markets bracing for a raft of updates from central banks this week when the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan will all provide their latest interest rate decisions.

The Confederation of British Industry said Britain is likely to avoid a recession entirely this year after raising its outlook for the economy. The CBI said the economy is on course to grow 0.4% this year and 1.8% next year, up from its previous forecast for a 0.4% contraction in 2023 and 1.6% growth in 2024. It said Britain will sidestep a recession because energy prices are declining, supply chain disruption is easing and thanks to the reopening of China. That follows from other upgrades recently from the likes of the OECD and the IMF. Still, the CBI warned things remain tough for businesses and consumers as interest rates keep rising and the UK continues to underperform.

Read more: Why has the FTSE 100 underperformed and are UK stocks cheap?

 

FTSE 100 analysis: Where next for the UK 100?

The UK 100, which tracks the FTSE 100, has drifted between a ceiling of 7,650 and the June-low of 7,452 over the past two weeks. We are waiting for the index to break out of this range to decide where it is headed next.

A break above the ceiling would mean a move toward 7,710 is possible, marking the level of support that held throughout most of May. A move below the June-floor risks seeing it fall toward 2023-lows at around 7,307.

The UK 100 is on the rise after the CBI said the UK can avoid a recession in 2023

 

Top UK stock news

Shell is down 0.9% this morning on news it will scrap its target to cut oil production by 1% to 2% per year and keep output steady in an effort to regain investor confidence after coming under pressure following the poor returns seen from renewables, according to unnamed sources speaking to Reuters. CEO Wael Sawan will outline the plan at an investor day next week, when he will try to restore confidence by stating that a shift to clean energy cannot come at the expense of profits. He is expected to reiterate plans for Shell to become a net-zero emitter by 2050. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal said Shell is reviewing its chemicals business following the losses we saw last year. This is again thought to be in response to its lagging performance.

Oil prices are under pressure and down 1.3% this morning, with Brent trading at its lowest level since the start of June. That came as Goldman Sachs, which has one of its rosiest outlooks for oil prices, lowered its forecast for Brent over concerns about increasing supplies and waning demand. It now sees Brent trading below $90 a barrel by the end of the year. BP is down 0.6% in early trade.  

Goldman Sachs also warned that property weakness in China could weigh on iron ore prices for several years, causing a drop in the steelmaking ingredient. It warned there are persistent problems in real estate within lower-tier cities and private developer financing. Rio Tinto is down 1.2% while Anglo American is down 1.4%.

Glencore is down 0.6% after announcing it has made a cash bid for the coal assets owned by Teck Resources. Glencore said its offer for a full blown merger with Teck remains on the table and that this is an alternative proposal to buy the coal business and combine it with its own coal assets before spinning them off. If successful, Glencore would spin-off the enlarged coal business within 12 to 24 months from the transaction closing. Teck has said Glencore is just one of several business interested in its coal assets.

Tesco is up 0.3%. The UK’s largest supermarket has been reported to the competition watchdog over its policy not to include unit pricing on its Clubcard loyalty scheme. The referral has come from consumer group Which?, that argues omitting the unit price can be a misleading practice in some cases. Tesco said it was disappointed with the move and said the claims were ‘ill-founded’.

Frasers Group is up 1.3% after confirming it has acquired a 18.9% stake in electronics retailer AO World, which is up 4.2% this morning, after purchasing 109.4 million shares at 68p each for a total of £75 million. Frasers Group said it has been discussing establishing a ‘strategic partnership’ with AO World for two years. ‘AO is a fantastic business with a clear strategy which is leading the market in online-only electricals. Through this investment, Frasers will benefit from AO's valuable know-how in electricals and two-man delivery, helping us to drive growth in our bulk equipment and homeware ranges. In turn, AO will have the opportunity to benefit from Frasers' expertise and ecosystem,’ said Frasers Group CEO Michael Murray. Sky News reported over the weekend that the AO World stake was purchased from Odey Asset Management.

The £2.2 billion takeover of Network International Holdings by Brookfield looks set to be untested after previously interested parties CVC Advisers and Francisco Partners Management said they do not intend to make an offer for the London-listed company. Brookfield has agreed to buy Network International for around 400p in cash. Network International is trading flat at 383p today.

Indivior is up 0.9%. The firm will start trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market when it opens today. The pharmaceutical giant is maintaining its premium listing in London and will remain a member of the FTSE 250. It is not offering any shares as part of its additional US listing. Indivior said it will improve exposure in the US, which it said is its ‘largest opportunity market’.

Oxford Nanopore is up 0.8% after signing a research collaboration agreement with the Clinical Long-read Genome Initiative in Germany to study applications of nanopore-based sequencing to advance the understanding of rare disease. Four German university medical centres will use Oxford Nanopore’s technology to study unsolved rare diseases under a two-year pilot study.

Darktrace is trading 0.5% higher after launching new risk and compliance models to help its 8,400 customers address the risk of losing intellectual property and data through the explosion of interest around generative artificial intelligence. The new DETECT and RESPOND compliance models will introduce guardrails to help customers monitor and, when necessary, respond to generative AI tools and large language models.

Personal Assets Trust is up 0.9% despite underperforming the wider market in the year to the end of April, when its share price declined 4.4% and its net asset value per share dropped 2.2%. In the same timeframe, its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share, rose 2.4%. The firm said the pandemic, natural disasters, wars and political uncertainty in the UK have all created a challenging environment in recent years. It said it will pay a special dividend of 2.1p and ‘remains committed’ to paying an annual dividend of 5.6p.

Ocado Group has been upgraded to Neutral from Underperform by BNP Paribas, which has a price target of 365p on the online grocer. Ocado is the worst performer in the FTSE 100 since the start of 2023. Ocado is up 5.2% this morning at 406.50p.

ME Group has been given a Buy rating by Berenberg, which said there is scope for it to return significant sums to shareholders as it initiated coverage on the vending machine operator. The broker has a price target of 200p on the company. ME Group is up 2.1% at 163.2p today.

Segro has been downgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs, which has a price target of 800p on the company. Segro is down 1.1% at 791.6p today.  

Great Portland has been downgraded to Sell from Neutral by Goldman Sachs, which has a price target of 44op on the property firm. Great Portland is down 2.4% this morning at 472.2p. .

 

How to trade the FTSE 100

You can trade the FTSE 100 with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘UK 100’ you want in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks UK stocks FTSE 100 UK 100 Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
Today 02:45 PM
2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
Today 01:33 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
Today 02:45 PM
    stocks_09
    2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 01:33 PM
      Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
        downtrend chart
        Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 5, 2024 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.