FTSE 100 futures reverse in bullish breakout, GBP/USD next ahead of BoE?

Tech earnings from Microsoft, Apple, Meta and Amazon to set the early tone for UK markets this week before focus the switches to whether the Fed and Bank of England will cut interest rates. Early signals suggest traders want to buy risk.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:56 AM
united_kingdom_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • UK FTSE 100 futures stage bullish breakout on strong volumes
  • GBP/USD attracts buyers below 1.2850
  • UK markets to be heavily influenced by US tech earnings in the coming days
  • US Fed, BoE rate decisions will be in focus later in the week

FTSE 100 futures break higher

From dire to delightful in the space of two sessions – that’s was the rollercoaster ride UK FTSE 100 bulls had to endure late last week with futures taking out stops layered below 8152 before reversing hard on Friday, breaking above the 50-day moving average and downtrend resistance dating back to the record highs of May. Closing at the highest level since June 24, it looks like the move may extend further this week with MACD and RSI triggering bullish signals, hinting at a potential retest of the former highs.

ftse July 29 2024

Trade ideas

Those positioning for such an outcome have a variety of setups to choose from depending on how the price action evolves on Monday.

Ideally, a retest and hold above the 50-day moving average would be the preferred setup, allowing for a stop to be placed below the level for protection. Potential upside targets include 8351.5 and record high of 8489.

For those itching to buy the breakout immediately, you could place a stop below 8300 for protection. Targets would be the same as those mentioned above. The final option would be to wait for a potential break and hold above 8351.5, allowing for longs to be established above with a stop below to protect against reversal. That setup would need to target 8489 to make the trade stack up from a risk-reward perspective.

Risk-laden week awaits

Even though the composition of the indices is very different, you get the sense Microsoft’s earnings report after the market close on Wall Street on Tuesday will be highly influential on whether the FTSE sees record highs this week.

Should the bullish momentum be sustained, it will come down to the market reaction to the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday and Bank of England policy decision on Thursday. The Fed is likely to leave rates on hold but signal a rate cut is likely in September. The BoE outcome is far less certain with markets deeming the outcome a coin flip.

With other central banks turning dovish, I suspect we may see the MPC do a RBNZ and reprioritise growth over the threat of an inflation reacceleration, delivering the first cut of the easing cycle. If it does lower rates, the signal on the likely path of rates in the future is likely to be more influential on the decision itself, so keep an eye on Governor Bailey’s press conference.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

GBP/USD basing at 1.2850?

While not as spectacular as the move in UK stock futures, GBP/USD looks like it may soon break the downtrend it’s been stuck in from the highs struck on July 17, squeezing up against the level in early Asian trade after looking like it may have based at 1.2850 last week.

gbp july 29 2024

While MACD has yet to confirm, RSI has already broken its downtrend, pointing to a potential reversal of bearish momentum. Like FTSE 100 futures, GBP/USD is likely to be influenced by not only central bank rate decisions but also the performance of riskier asset classes, sitting with a correlation of more than 0.8 with Nasdaq 100 S&P 500 futures over the past 10 trading sessions. That suggests US tech earnings may dictate its moves early in the week.

Should we see the downtrend break, traders could initiate longs with a stop below 1.2850 for protection. Upside targets include 1.293854 and 1.30446. As with any of the trades discussed in this note, consider using trailing stops, or lifting your stop loss to entry level, should the price action work in your favour initially.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Indices Forex FTSE 100 GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Traders ditched commodity FX, metals for yen, franc: COT report
Today 01:25 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: A grizzly month for a bruised Aussie
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC and NFP Week
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: FOMC, NFP and Tech Earnings in Focus
Yesterday 08:00 AM
USD/JPY weekly forecast: Fed, BOJ, tech earnings create recipe for volatility
July 27, 2024 10:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

united_kingdom_05
FTSE 100 futures reverse in bullish breakout, GBP/USD next ahead of BoE?
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:56 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 25, 2024 01:30 PM
      indices_screen
      Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 25, 2024 01:01 AM
        japan_03
        AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 25, 2024 12:41 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.