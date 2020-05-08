Friday May 08 FX Market Wrap USDJPY in focus

Not a widely volatile session on Friday. The USD/JPY pair recently broke above a declining trend line after confirming a triangle bottom pattern on a 60-min chart.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2020 5:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Friday May 08 FX Market Wrap - USD/JPY in focus

Good afternoon, 

Friday May 08 FX Market Wrap - USD/JPY in focus

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the JPY. On the economic data front, Change in Nonfarm Payrolls fell to -20,500K on month in April (-22,000K expected), from a revised -870K in March, marking a record low. The Unemployment Rate jumped 14.7% on month in April (16.0% expected), from 4.4% in March, marking an all-time high. Wholesale Inventories fell 0.8% on month in the March final readings (-1.0% expected), compared to -1.0% in the March preliminary reading. On Monday, no major economic data is expected.                           

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the JPY and USD. In Europe, the German Federal Statistical Office has reported March trade balance at 17.4 billion euros surplus (vs 18.8 billion euros surplus expected).

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD.   


Regarding major FX pairs,

• EUR/USD was up 3pips to 1.0837 the day's range was 1.0815 - 1.0876 compared to 1.0767 - 1.0834 the previous session.

• GBP/USD rose 44pips to 1.2406 the day's range was 1.2355 - 1.2467 compared to 1.2266 - 1.2418 the previous session.

• USD/JPY gained 44pips to 106.72 the day's range was 106.22 - 106.74 compared to 105.99 - 106.66 the previous session.

• USD/CHF declined 20pips to 0.9711 the day's range was 0.9681 - 0.9739 compared to 0.9729 - 0.9784 the previous session.

• AUD/USD jumped 34pips to 0.6529 the day's range was 0.6493 - 0.6548 compared to 0.6379 - 0.6506 the previous session.

• USD/CAD fell 47pips to 1.3926 the day's range was 1.3909 - 1.3996 compared to 1.3953 - 1.4173 the previous session.

• The dollar index slipped 0.11pt to 99.781 the day's range was 99.456 - 99.944 compared to 99.812 - 100.401 the previous session.


FX pair in focus,

Not a widely volatile session on Friday. The USD/JPY pair recently broke above a declining trend line after confirming a triangle bottom pattern on a 60-min chart. Look for a continuation higher to the next major resistance level near 106.95 as long as the pair can hold above 106.45 support.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Have a great weekend.
Related tags: Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
Yesterday 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
Yesterday 02:11 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
Yesterday 01:51 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains murky ahead of key events
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 02:11 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD forecast remains murky ahead of key events
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:00 PM
      Forex trading
      The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 06:11 AM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY forecast: Yen grinds lower into intervention territory
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 29, 2024 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.