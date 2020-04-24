Friday FX Market Wrap

The EUR/USD currency pair had one of the largest moves on Friday. Here is a look at the technical levels.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2020 5:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Friday FX Market Wrap

Friday FX Market Wrap 

Good afternoon,

The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the CAD. On the economic data front, Durable Goods Orders fell 14.4% on month in the March preliminary reading (-12.0% expected), from a revised +1.1% in the February final reading. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 71.8 on month in the April final reading (68.0 expected), from 71.0 in the April preliminary reading. On Monday, no major economic data is expected.                                                                                                                                   

The Euro was bullish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, Germany's IFO Business Climate Index for April was released at 74.3 (vs 80.0 expected). The U. K. Office for National Statistics has reported March retail sales at -5.1% (vs -4.0% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs.

Regarding major currency pairs

• EUR/USD jumped 40pips to 1.0819 the day's range was 1.0727 - 1.0820 compared to 1.0756 - 1.0847 the previous session.

• GBP/USD gained 25pips to 1.2369 the day's range was 1.2298 - 1.2377 compared to 1.2308 - 1.2415 the previous session.

• USD/JPY fell 21pips to 107.39 the day's range was 107.37 - 107.76 compared to 107.35 - 108.04 the previous session.

• USD/CHF declined 22pips to 0.9738 the day's range was 0.9728 - 0.9803 compared to 0.9706 - 0.9773 the previous session.

• AUD/USD rose 21pips to 0.6391 the day's range was 0.6337 - 0.6391 compared to 0.6283 - 0.6406 the previous session.

• USD/CAD gained 13pips to 1.4086 the day's range was 1.4024 - 1.4120 compared to 1.4001 - 1.4198 the previous session.


FX pair in focus

The EUR/USD currency pair had one of the largest moves on Friday. On a 60-min chart, the pair remains capped by a declining trend line. Resistance has been identified at 1.0835. We anticipate the downtrend to continue unless 1.0835 is broken to the upside breaking the declining trend line. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Have a great weekend
Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
Today 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
Today 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
Today 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
Today 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    united_states_01
    Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:21 AM
      Forex trading
      Dollar, EUR/USD analysis: FX markets show limited CPI response
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        gold_02
        Gold, USD/JPY analysis: Dollar in focus as CPI looms
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.