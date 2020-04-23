Freeport McMoRan Earnings Release

How to play Freeport-McMoRan's earnings release

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 23, 2020 11:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Earnings Release

On Friday, before market, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is anticipated to report first quarter loss per share of $0.17 compared to an EPS of $0.50 a year ago on revenue of appx. $2.9B vs. $3.8B last year. On April 16th the company was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal-weight" at Barclays.  

From a technical point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area of 50. Freeport-McMoRan's stock price is holding above a rising trend line that began at the March low. Price briefly slipped under the trend line to find support at the 20 day moving average, where it bounced back above the trend line. If Freeport-McMoRan can remain above trend line support and break above its 50 day moving average we may see an acceleration towards $9.20.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Yesterday 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Yesterday 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Yesterday 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_02
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
By:
David Scutt
December 19, 2023 02:00 AM
    Oil extraction
    ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Soft landing narrative may see risk run riot unless inflation heats up
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 12, 2023 02:53 AM
        china_05
        S&P 500, China A50: A break and a bounce ahead of major event risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 11, 2023 11:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.