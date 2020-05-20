Forex Story: USD/JPY Rebounding, Watches 108.00 Level

This morning, official data showed thatrecorded aof 930.4 billion yen in April (vs 503.1 billion yen deficit expected, 5.4 billion yen surplus in March).(vs -22.2% expected, -11.7% in March), the biggest decline since the 2009 global financial crisis. Widespread lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe should have helped to pressure demand for Japanese goods.Growing optimism toward a quicker-than-expected recovery of the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic is showing a dim light at the end of the tunnel.However, investors have to watch closely risks on international trade posed byIn face of a sharp decline in Exports, which are a major growth factor for the Japanese economy, the Japanese yen is weakening against the Dollar.On ancontinues a rebound from a low of 107.31 seen yesterday.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewCurrently USD/JPY is striking against the Upper Bollinger Band showing potential for an upward acceleration.In case theis surpassed, the currency pair would expect the next line of resistance at 108.00.Only a return to thewould bring about a Bearish Reversal.