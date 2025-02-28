Forex Seasonality – March 2025: USD/JPY Bounce Potential Amidst Quieter Price Action?

March has historically been USD/JPY’s 3rd strongest month since the Bretton Woods agreement, raising hopes of a bounce after February’s washout.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 2:48 PM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

March Forex Seasonality Key Points

  • Most major currency pairs have seen quieter moves in March on average since 1971.
  • March has historically been USD/JPY’s 3rd strongest month since the Bretton Woods agreement, raising hopes of a bounce after February’s washout.
  • The budding trade war and developments on the tariff front could well outweigh the modest historical seasonal tendencies in March.

The beginning of a new month marks a good opportunity to review the seasonal patterns that have influenced the forex market over the 50+ years since the Bretton Woods system was dismantled in 1971, ushering in the modern foreign exchange market.

As always, these seasonal tendencies are just historical averages, and any individual month or year may vary from the historic average, so it’s important to complement these seasonal leans with alternative forms of analysis to create a long-term successful trading strategy. In other words, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

Euro Forex Seasonality – EUR/USD Chart

aaaeurusd_seasonality_December_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX. Please note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Historically, March has been a quieter month for EUR/USD, with the world’s most widely-traded currency pair sporting an average return of effectively 0% (+0.02%) over the last 50+ years. In February, EUR/USD saw its best month in half a year, leaving it near the bottom of the 2023-2024 range, where the mid-1.0500 zone may now flip into resistance.

British Pound Forex Seasonality – GBP/USD Chart

aaagbpusd_seasonality_December_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX. Please note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Looking at the above chart, GBP/USD has historically gained a bit of ground in March, with average returns of around +0.18% since 1971. The British pound also gained ground against the world’s reserve currency in February, breaking a four-month losing streak to settle back in the middle of its 2023-2024 range. The 200-day MA (currently around 1.2800) will be a key pivot point to watch this month.

Japanese Yen Forex Seasonality – USD/JPY Chart

aaausdjpy_seasonality_December_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX. Please note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

March has historically been a modestly bullish month for USD/JPY, with the pair rising by an average of 0.15% since the Bretton Woods agreement, surprisingly marking the 3rd strongest month of the year for the Pacific pair. That said, the fundamental picture is more mixed with the Bank of Japan finally starting to raise interest rates just as traders start to price in more aggressive easing from the Federal Reserve. Traders will be watching the Fibonacci retracements of the H2 2024 rally at 149.25 (50%) and 147.00 (61.8%) for a potential bounce this month.

Australian Dollar Forex Seasonality – AUD/USD Chart

aaaaudusd_seasonality_December_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX. Please note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Turning our attention Down Under, AUD/USD has seen mostly flat returns in March, with an average loss of -0.06% going back to 1971. Last month, AUD/USD bounced from support at multi-year lows near 0.6170, raising bullish hopes for an extended bounce back in February; that said, a confirmed break of that support level would leave little in the way of near-term support until well below 0.6000.

Canadian Dollar Forex Seasonality – USD/CAD Chart

aaausdcad_seasonality_December_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX. Please note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Last but not least, March has been a quieter month for USD/CAD as well, with an average historical return of -0.05%. While it can be useful to understand the historical seasonal tendencies in certain environments, the North American pair faces much more significant pressure from the potential imposition of US tariffs on Canadian goods, and those headlines will likely be a bigger driver for USD/CAD this month than the (rather lackluster) seasonal trend.

As always, we want to close this article by reminding readers that seasonal tendencies are not gospel – even if they’ve tracked relatively closely so far this year – so it’s important to complement this analysis with an examination of the current fundamental and technical backdrops for the major currency pairs.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY EUR/USD GBP USD USD CAD AUD/USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises after core PCE cools
Today 02:36 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Can US stocks rebound after Nvidia- and tariffs-driven drop?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Tariffs Cap Currency Market Gains
Today 09:36 AM
USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds
Today 01:51 AM
Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?
Today 12:54 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Teeters Following Another Tariff Tantrum
Yesterday 11:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Tariffs Cap Currency Market Gains
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 09:36 AM
    Japanese Flag
    USD/JPY Defense at Four-Month-Low, Bounces Back to 150.00
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 07:41 PM
      Forex trading
      USD/JPY outlook remains bearish ahead of key data from US and Japan
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:00 PM
        germany_06
        DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 09:14 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.