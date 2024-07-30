Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD

August has historically been the weakest month for GBP/USD and AUD/USD - see what other past tendencies we can glean about forex seasonality in the upcoming month!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 4:50 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

 

August Forex Seasonality Key Points

  • August has historically been the weakest month for GBP/USD and AUD/USD.
  • EUR/USD seasonality hints at downside potential, but the broader post-2023 range remains intact.
  • USD/CAD has tended to see bullish price action in August, but after a big run-up to close July, a near-term dip could be in the cards.

The beginning of a new month marks a good opportunity to review the seasonal patterns that have influenced the forex market over the 50+ years since the Bretton Woods system was dismantled in 1971, ushering in the modern foreign exchange market.

As always, these seasonal tendencies are just historical averages, and any individual month or year may vary from the historic average, so it’s important to complement these seasonal leans with alternative forms of analysis to create a long-term successful trading strategy. In other words, past performance is not indicative of future results.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

Euro Forex Seasonality – EUR/USD Chart

aaaeurusd_seasonality_AUG_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX. Please note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Historically, August has been a modestly bearish month for EUR/USD, with an average return of -0.08% across the month over the last 50+ years. July’s positive month (as of writing) matched the historic tendency but the world’s most widely-traded currency pair remains broadly flat within the year-to-date range between 1.06 and 1.10 so traders will be hoping for some volatility in either direction to inject some excitement into the pair

British Pound Forex Seasonality – GBP/USD Chart

aaagbpusd_seasonality_AUG_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX. Please note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Looking at the above chart, GBP/USD has historically seen its weakest performance in August, with average returns of around -0.49% since 1971. Cable did generally track with its bullish seasonality last month, and with the pair testing 2+ year highs near 1.30 as July winds down, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the pair pull back heading into September.

Japanese Yen Forex Seasonality – USD/JPY Chart

aaausdjpy_seasonality_AUG_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX. Please note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

August has historically been a bearish month for USD/JPY, with the pair falling by an average of -0.28% in August since the Bretton Woods agreement. As the chart above shows, the entire late-summer/early fall window from June-October has historically been bearish for the pair, and with the BOJ expected to be one of the only major central banks tightening monetary policy in the latter half of the year, a (continued) run of yen strength wouldn’t be surprising.

Australian Dollar Forex Seasonality – AUD/USD Chart

aaaaudusd_seasonality_AUG_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX. Please note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Turning our attention Down Under, AUD/USD has seen historically bearish returns in August, with an average decline of -0.57% across the month, its most negative of all months. Taking a look at the AUD/USD chart, prices are near the middle of the year-to-date range, and a decline in August could be enough to drive rates toward the multi-year lows near 0.6300.

Canadian Dollar Forex Seasonality – USD/CAD Chart

aaausdcad_seasonality_AUG_2024

Source: TradingView, StoneX. Please note that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Last but not least, August has been a somewhat bullish month for USD/CAD going back to 1971, with an average historical return of +0.16%. The North American pair is in the midst of a big bullish run as of writing, leaving rates overbought on a short-term basis as they approach 4+ year highs near 1.3900, so a near-term dip early in the month could be in the cards before the longer-term bullish seasonality reasserts itself.

As always, we want to close this article by reminding readers that seasonal tendencies are not gospel – even if they’ve tracked relatively closely so far this year – so it’s important to complement this analysis with an examination of the current fundamental and technical backdrops for the major currency pairs.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR/USD GBP USD USD/JPY USD CAD AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
China A50, SGX iron ore: Plenum pump reverses as bond yields signal growing economic alarm
Today 05:22 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Binary bets on risk appetite ahead of key market events
Today 12:15 AM
USD/JPY chillax mode not likely to last with FOMC, BOJ on tap
Yesterday 11:26 PM
FOMC Meeting Preview: The Fed Won’t Cut…but it Should
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Gold outlook: XAU/USD remains on a bullish trajectory
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD forecast: FOMC, NFP and Eurozone CPI on tap this week
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD forecast: FOMC, NFP and Eurozone CPI on tap this week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Digests Data, Core PCE on Tap
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 25, 2024 03:59 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      EUR/USD, EUR/JPY forecast: Weak PMIs dampens euro as yen roars back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 24, 2024 12:52 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        USD/JPY, EURUSD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 24, 2024 09:11 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.