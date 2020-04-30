Forex Report: EURUSD Hits 2-Week High as ECB Holds On Rates

Overnight, the U.S. dollar weakened further against its major peers, with theon day to 99.04, down for a fifth straight session.advanced 0.6% to a two-week high of 1.0941. Thekept its key interest rates unchanged as expected.Further, the central bank reduced the interest rate on TLTRO (longer-term refinancing operations, loans that ECB provides to European banks) to 50 basis points below the average interest rate on the Eurosystem's main refinancing operations.Meanwhile, official data showed that thecontracted 3.8% on year in the first quarter (-3.4% expected), while jobless rate edged up to 7.4% in March (7.8% expected) from 7.3% in February. Also, CPI grew 0.4% on year in April (+0.1% expected).

climbed 0.9% to 1.2574.gained 0.5% to 107.24, snapping a six-day decline.rebounded 0.6% to 1.3966. Government data showed that Canada's GDP was flat on month in February (+0.2% expected).Other commodity-linked currencies also retreated against the greenback.sank 1.1% to 0.6484 anddipped 0.5% to 0.6105.China's official Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.8 in April (51.0 expected), while non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.2 (52.5 estimated).