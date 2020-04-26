Forex Report EURUSD Bullish Above 10800

Overhead resistance is located at 1.0840 and then 1.0860...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 26, 2020 10:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Forex Report: EUR/USD Bullish Above 1.0800

Last Friday, the U.S. dollar eased against other major currencies, with the ICE Dollar Index slipping 0.2% on day to 100.29.

EUR/USD rebounded 0.4% to close at 1.0821 Friday, snapping a four-day decline. The German IFO Business Climate Index declined to 73.4 in April (79.7 expected) from 86.1 in March.

Currently, the pair has entered a consolidation phase, but remains at levels above the key support at 1.0800. Meanwhile the 20-period moving average stands above the 50-period one, and the relative strength index is around 50, keeping the intraday bias as bullish.

Overhead resistance is located at 1.0840 and then 1.0860. 

On the downside, below the key resistance at 1.0800, downside support would be found at 1.0780.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:07 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
Today 04:40 AM
NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
Today 02:14 AM
WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
Today 12:00 AM
AUD/USD: Looking to sell rallies on expected inflation acceleration
Yesterday 11:58 PM
AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 25, 2024 08:00 AM
      Currency prices
      USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 23, 2024 12:30 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 22, 2024 10:45 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.