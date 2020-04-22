Forex Morning Report APR 23 THU

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.1% on day to 100.35, rising for a third straight session...

Financial Analyst
April 22, 2020 10:12 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Forex Morning Report: APR 23 (THU)

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.1% on day to 100.35, rising for a third straight session.

EUR/USD dropped 0.4% to 1.0811, the lowest level in nearly two weeks. Official data showed that the eurozone's Consumer Confidence Index slid to -22.7 in April (-20.0 expected) from -11.6 in March. Later today, research firm Markit will report the eurozone's March Manufacturing PMI (38.0 estimated) and Services PMI (22.8 expected).

EUR/USD: Intraday 30-minute Chart:


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


GBP/USD bounced 0.3% to 1.2325. Government data showed that U.K. CPI grew 1.5% on year in March (as expected). On the other hand, the Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI (42.0 estimated) and Services PMI (27.8 expected) for March will be released.

USD/JPY was broadly flat at 107.83.

The Canadian dollar gained traction as oil prices rebounded. USD/CAD fell 0.2% to 1.4187. Meanwhile, official data showed that Canada's CPI rose 0.9% on year in March (+1.1% expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback. AUD/USD climbed 0.2% to 0.6296, as Australian government reported that preliminary retail sales in the country rose 8.2% on month in March, the largest monthly increase since 2000. NZD/USD slid 0.6% to 0.5963.

Economic Calendar

