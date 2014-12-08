foreign workers happy working in singapore 82352014

BIS warns of looming risk from a prolonged rally in the US dollar


December 8, 2014 8:54 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A survey by the Ministry of Manpower and Migrant Workers’ Centre showed that nine out of ten foreign workers are generally happy with working in Singapore, but felt that in areas such as rights and housing there was scope for improvement, according to TODAY. The report was released on the occasion of the International Migrants Day celebrations. Manpower Minister Tan Chuan-Jin said that the international media erroneously attributed the cause of the Little India riots a year ago to poor working conditions, when in fact the results of the survey indicated that was not the case.

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) said the sustained strength in the US dollar could land emerging market companies, which have huge dollar denominated debts, in trouble by damaging their credit-worthiness, according to The Telegraph. BIS pointed out that offshore lending in US dollars had soared to US$9 trillion, and that dollar loans to Chinese entities were rising at 47 per cent per annum. The scale of the lending posed a growing risk to financial stability in emerging markets and the world.

"Mid-October’s extreme intraday price movements underscore how sensitive markets have become to even small surprises,” the BIS report said. “On 15 October, the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds fell almost 37 basis points, more than the drop on 15 September 2008 when Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy.” This volatility was significant as no major economic event or news was reported around that time.

LCD Global Investments Ltd (SGX:L38) announced plans to raise up to $105.4 million through a renounceable rights issue of convertible bonds to be offered at a ratio of 100 for every 1,000 shares owned. The five year bonds carry an interest payment of 2.5 per cent per annum and may be converted into shares at a price of SG$0.25 cents each, according to The Straits Times.

According to data released by the SGX, its seven listed industrial REITS have an average year-to-date return of 11.5 per cent and, of these, Mapletree Industrial Trust (SGX:ME8U) delivered the highest return year to date of 20.4 per cent, says the Singapore Business Review.

On the other hand, in the residential property market, the property cooling measures imposed by the Singapore government have taken a severe toll on the high end segment of the market, according to the PwC and the Urban Land Institute (ULI)’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate Asia Pacific report. “The true extent of the decline is hard to measure because ‘there are just no transactions, so people can ask what they want, but who knows what the real price might be?’ With few transactions, looming oversupply and a government committed to lower prices, prospects remain dim,” noted the report, according to the Singapore Business Review.

