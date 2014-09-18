fomc triggers usa trifecta in usd stocks yields 74062014

A rallying trifecta in the US dollar, equity indices and bond yields emerged after the FOMC issued slightly more hawkish projections on the Fed Funds […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 18, 2014 5:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A rallying trifecta in the US dollar, equity indices and bond yields emerged after the FOMC issued slightly more hawkish projections on the Fed Funds rate. 14 of the 16 Fed members expect a rate hike in 2015, but more importantly, the median estimate for the Fed Funds rate by end of 2015 is now 1.375% from 1.0% in the June projections.

The FOMC statement on jobs added that “labour market conditions improved somewhat further”, but described the unemployment rate as “little changed” from “declining further”.

On inflation, the FOMC sounded a bit more dovish stating inflation has “been running below the Committee’s longer term objective” rather than “moved somewhat closer to the Committee’s longer term objective”

On tapering, the Committee confirmed it “will end its current program of asset purchases at its next meeting” from the prior meeting’s indication that it “will likely reduce the pace of asset purchases at future meetings”.

Dallas Fed’s Fisher joined Philly Fed’s Plosser in dissenting against the use of “considerable time” phrase, with wanting to move earlier than in stated in the guidance.

The US dollar soared across the board, over 120 pips against EUR.

10-year yields pushed up to 2.62% from 2.57% and the S&P500 jumped towards its intraday high of 2011 before retreating and ending up 2 pts.

Kiwi damage shadows franc & yen selloff

USDCHF regained the 0.9400 for the first time in 12 months as the franc took a beating across the board upon the realisation that Thursday’s meeting at the Swiss National Bank will reiterate the threat to: intervene in FX markets, remain on easing alert into subsequent meetings; and issue lower forecasts for inflation. While the yen plummeted on the initial rally in equities, a late session stabilisation emerged as stocks pared their gains. But it was the New Zealand dollar, which dominated losses after NZ economists earlier cut their forecasts for Fonterra’s 2014-15 payment to dairy farmers. Fonterra is NZ’s leading dairy company and the world’s largest exporter of dairy products. Adding Russia’s ban on food imports and weakening demand for dairy products, NZD was the currency to sell, even against GBP and JPY.

FOMC Tables Sep 2014

Fed Comparison Sep 17

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.