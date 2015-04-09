fomc stay in the guidelines 446642015

April 9, 2015 5:23 PM
The FOMC was roughly in line last night with expectations, and didn’t cause too much disruption as the dollar had already rallied well before the announcement on the back of the FED speakers sharing their views that a June rate hike was still a plausible date for lift off.

Today’s data in the UK is the rate announcement and is expected at 0.5%, with no other signs suggesting any difference here as we await the forward rate guidance to change first.

GBP/USD had an eventful day yesterday after rallying 160 points to as high as 1.4972, only to be sold back again in the late afternoon on the USD rally back down to where we sit currently below 1.4900.

In the US, the unemployment claims will be released and is expected to rise to 283K from 268k.

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0730-1.0690-1.0610 | Resistance 1.0860-1.0935-1.0985

USD/JPY
Supports 119.70-119.30-119.00 | Resistance 120.45-120.75-121.20

GBP/USD
Supports 1.4790-1.4715-1.4625 | Resistance 1.4960-1.5050-1.5125

 

