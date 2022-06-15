FOMC recap: Fed hikes rates 75 bps, dot plots show much more to come!

The Fed statement said that it is “strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective” and that it ”expects the labor market to remain strong”.

June 15, 2022 9:05 PM
Federal reserve building close-up

What did the FOMC do?

The US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75bps to 1.75%, as expected. This is the largest increase in interest rates since 1994.   Markets had been pricing in a 50bps rate hike until Monday, when “leaked” reports suggested the FOMC would hike by 75bps.  During the press conference which followed, Fed Chair Powell indicated that at the May meeting ,the Committee had suggested that a 50bps would be appropriate in June, but it would also depend on incoming data.  As a result of the higher than expected May CPI and the higher than expected Michigan Inflation Expectations, both released on Friday, the Committee felt that a 75bps hike was more appropriate than 50bps at this meeting.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

Dot Plot

In addition, according to the Fed’s “dot plot” the Committee sees rates at 3.4% at the end of 2022.  This would imply another 165 bps of tightening this year.  The Committee also sees rates at 3.8% in 2023, before falling to 3.4% in 2024.  However, Powell noted that the pace of rate hikes will depend on the incoming data and although he doesn’t expect that 75bps increases will be common, he expects that the Committee will raise rates by 50bps or 75bps at the July meeting.

20220615 dot plots

Source: Federal Reserve

Inflation

Regarding inflation, the Fed statement said that it is “strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective” and that it ”expects the labor market to remain strong”.  Fed Chairman Powell noted in his press conference that it is essential that the Committee brings down inflation, however supply constraints have been longer than anticipated and Covid related lockdowns in China will likely make these issues even worse. By no surprise, the Committee sees inflation risks to the upside.  He also noted that fluctuations in commodity prices could take the possibility of a softish landing our of the Fed’s hands.

What is inflation?

Employment

Regarding employment, the Fed sees the Unemployment Rate rising to 3.7% at the end of 2022, 3.9% at the end of 2023, and 4.1% by the end of 2024.  Powell commented in his press conference that there are always risks of doing “too much” or “too little”, however doing “too little” to bring down inflation would be a worse outcome.  Therefore, as Powell stated on May 18th, a reduction in inflation may come at the expense of the current 3.6% Unemployment Rate. 

Growth

Regarding growth, forecasts were cut to 1.7% from 2.8% in 2022 and 1.7% from 2.2% in 2023.  Raising inflation forecasts comes at the expense of growth.  Powell mentioned during the press conference that there is no sign of a broader slowdown in the economy.  After a Q1 GDP reading of -1.5%, Powell will have to hope for a positive print in Q2 to avoid a technical recession.  The first reading for Q2 GDP will be at the end of July, after the FOMC’s next meeting.

US Dollar

The US Dollar Index had been moving aggressively higher over the last 4 days.  However, during today’s press conference, the DXY began to move lower in what may be perceived as a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” trade.  If price continues to move lower, first support is at the lows from June 14th at 104.62, then the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of May 30th to the highs of June 15th, near 104.07.  Below there, price can fall to the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe near 103.54.  However, if the markets decide that given the hawkish nature of the FOMC the DXY should go higher, first resistance is at today’s high of 105.79, then the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of May 13th to the lows of May 30th, near 106.01.

20220615 dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas FOMC Powell DXY

Latest market news

View more
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
December 31, 2023 06:48 AM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM
Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
December 22, 2023 07:33 PM
Chinese markets end dull year on a downbeat note, yuan rallies
December 22, 2023 10:26 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
December 22, 2023 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
December 21, 2023 11:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

canada_02
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD looks poised to end 2023 on a high
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 21, 2023 12:00 PM
      US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 21, 2023 05:37 AM
        Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 20, 2023 08:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.