FOMC Preview Will Powell Open the Door to a Summer Rate Cut

Traders will be keen to see how the Fed views the “phase one” US-China trade deal and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 28, 2020 1:32 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FOMC Preview: Will Powell Open the Door to a Summer Rate Cut?

With traders hyper focused on the latest coronavirus updates and earnings from top-tier technology companies, this month’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting is running a bit under-the-radar.

That said, President Trump made sure to remind us all of the event earlier today, disjointedly tweeting “The Fed should get smart &  lower the Rate to make our interest competitive with other Countries which pay much lower even though we are, by far, the high standard. We would then focus on paying off & refinancing debt! There is almost no inflation-this is the time (2 years late)!”

Of course, the central bank is unlikely to make any substantive changes to monetary policy tomorrow, with most officials deeming the economic risks balanced after last year’s “mid-cycle adjustment.” It’s also worth noting that this meeting will not feature new economic projections from the central bank, though there will be a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell. Regardless, we haven’t gotten the full committee’s assessment of the economy since early December, a full seven weeks ago, so traders will still be keen to see how the central bank is viewing developments such as the “phase one” US-China trade deal and the risks from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In terms of market pricing, traders are bizarrely pricing in a slight 13% chance of a 25bps interest rate hike at this meeting, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. Assuming the Fed stands pat as expected, the more relevant figure for traders to watch will be the market-implied odds of a rate cut looking out a bit further, say the June FOMC meeting. As the chart below shows, traders are currently pricing in about a 33% likelihood of an interest rate cut by that time, and the tone of tomorrow’s statement and press conference could prompt traders to adjust their current views:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital.

Generally speaking, if Powell comes off as more optimistic on the prospects for the US economy and skeptical of the need for any interest rate cuts, the US dollar could strengthen, potentially at the expense of US stocks. On the other hand, a more cautious, concerned press conference from Chairman Powell could prompt traders to move forward bets on an interest rate cut; this scenario could drive the greenback lower and potentially provide a short-term boost for US stocks.


Related tags: USD Fed FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.