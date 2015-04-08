The euro has been falling rapidly over the past couple of days from the 1.10 level again, but we start this morning giving back 60 points already, as more swings look to be in store. The 1.10 level attracts the bulls and the bears take over from there.

Retail sales from the Eurozone is the only bit of data to look for from the EU, which is expected to be -0.1% from a previous 1.1%.

The pound is also following suit against the USD, giving back 80 points this morning from yesterday’s sell-off, again looking for 1.50 where it gets sold into.

The main event tonight will be the FOMC minutes which will likely be very volatile for the US dollar, as we await the first rate rise information.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.0760-1.0705-1.0605 | Resistance 1.0915-1.1015-1.1065

USD/JPY

Supports 119.65-119.00-118.60 | Resistance 120.70-121.10-121.70

GBP/USD

Supports 1.4770-1.4725-1.4650 | Resistance 1.4890-1.4965-1.5000