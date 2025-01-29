FOMC Instant Reaction: Powell Threads the Needle, Longer Pause in Play?

The Fed hinted at a longer pause to interest rates but Chairman Powell ultimately minimized his impact on markets in the January FOMC meeting.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 7:58 PM
federal reserve stamp
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FOMC Meeting Key Takeaways

  • The Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 4.25-4.50% range, as expected.
  • The monetary policy statement removed a reference to inflation making progress toward the 2% objective, but Chairman Powell emphasized the change was not a policy signal.
  • Markets ultimately saw little substantial movement as traders remain focused on tariff and AI developments as the dominant themes.

What was the FOMC Interest Rate Decision?

The Federal Reserve’s FOMC left interest rates unchanged in the 4.25-4.50% range, as expected.

There were no changes to the Fed’s balance sheet strategy.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

FOMC Monetary Policy Statement

Beyond updating the current FOMC voting roster and updating for last month’s interest rate cut, there were several tweaks to the Fed’s monetary policy statement:

  • "The unemployment rate has stabilized at a low level"
  • Labor market conditions "remain solid"
  • Removed reference to inflation making “progress toward the 2% objective”

fomc_redline_01292025

Source: StoneX

There are two potential interpretations of these changes: The more charitable, neutral reading is that the Fed is simply updating its statement to reflect the current reality that inflation has stopped falling for nearly a year now. The other, more hawkish interpretation is that Jerome Powell and Company are sending a policy signal that the pause on interest rate cuts may be more prolonged than expected, perhaps through at least the first half of the year or longer.

Fed Chairman Powell’s Press Conference

Chairman Powell is still winding down his comments as we go to press, but with most of the press conference behind us, Powell has sought to guide markets toward the first interpretation. Despite his insistence though, traders have still reduced the perceived likelihood of an interest rate cut in March from ~25% earlier this week to closer to 20% now.

Highlights from Powell’s press conference follow [emphasis mine]:

  • THE ECONOMY HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS TOWARD GOALS
  • INFLATION HAS MOVED MUCH CLOSER TO GOAL, SOMEWHAT ELEVATED
  • LABOR MARKET CONDITIONS BROADLY BALANCED
  • RISKS TO ACHIEVING GOALS ROUGHLY IN BALANCE, ATTENTIVE TO RISKS ON BOTH SIDES OF MANDATE
  • WE ARE NOT ON PRESET COURSE, WILL ADJUST POLICY STANCE TO PROMOTE GOALS
  • WE ARE FOCUSING ON REAL PROGRESS ON INFLATION OR WEAKNESS IN THE LABOUR MARKET BEFORE MAKING FURTHER CUTS
  • SENTENCE ON INFLATION NOT MEANT TO SEND SIGNAL
  • FED VERY MUCH WAITING TO SEE WHAT POLICIES ARE ENACTED
  • HAVE NOT HAD CONTACT WITH THE PRESIDENT
  • WE DON'T NEED TO BE IN HURRY TO ADJUST POLICY STANCE
  • THE FED DOESN'T ACT UNTIL SEEING MUCH MORE THAN WE SEE NOW
  • NOW SEE SHELTER INFLATION COMING DOWN PRETTY STEADILY
  • THERE SEEMS TO BE SET UP FOR FURTHER PROGRESS ON INFLATION; WE ARE GOING TO WANT TO SEE IT
  • WE WANT SERIAL READINGS SUGGESTING INFLATION PROGRESS
  • WE ARE ABOVE EVERYONE ON COMMITTEE'S ESTIMATES OF LONG-RUN NEUTRAL
  • DON'T WANT TO BE SPECULATING ABOUT TARIFFS; RANGE OF POSSIBILITES OF WHAT HAPPENS WITH TARIFFS IS VERY VERY WIDE
  • WE INTEND TO REDUCE THE BALANCE SHEET SIZE
  • LONGER RATES HAVE GONE UP NOT BECAUSE OF EXPECTATIONS ABOUT POLICY OR INFLATION
  • WE DON'T NEED TO WAIT FOR 2% INFLATION TO CUT RATES

FOMC Market Reaction: Ho-Hum

The initial market reaction to the FOMC decision reflected the more “hawkish” interpretation of the statement’s assessment of inflation, with yields and the US dollar rising while stocks fell. However, as we go to press, those moves have reversed on the back of Powell’s emphasis that the tweaks were not meant to send a policy message, with the US dollar, yields, and US indices all essentially unchanged

Ultimately, the Fed is likely to be on hold for the next couple of months at a minimum, and narratives around tariffs and AI are the dominant theme for now, so the lack of a meaningful market reaction isn’t particularly surprising.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: FOMC Fed Powell US Dollar

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
Today 08:20 PM
USD/CAD Unfazed by BoC Rate-Cut Ahead of Fed Decision
Today 05:25 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: The Barrel Moves Toward the Critical $70 Zone
Today 04:52 PM
Gold Rally Tests Key Support After XAU/USD Threat at ATH
Today 04:30 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Fed rate decision & big tech earnings
Today 02:24 PM
Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Snaps Back from Support
Today 02:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FOMC articles

crypto_03
Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 10:00 AM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar, USD/JPY: Are Yen Carry Unwind Fears Driving the Global Sell-Off?
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 27, 2025 07:42 PM
      Federal reserve name plaque on building
      FOMC Preview: Fed Hold to Increase Pressure from Trump?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 27, 2025 04:30 PM
        EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: FOMC, Earnings, and ECB Decision Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 27, 2025 08:03 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.