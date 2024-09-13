FOMC, BOE and BOJ meetings in focus: The Week Ahead

Next week brings three major central bank meetings, none of which seem to be on the same page policy wise. The Fed are expected to cut by 25bp and potentially set the record straight on another ‘50bp’ cut November, whereas there’s also an outside chance the BOJ may surprise with an interest rate hike given their renewed hawkish narrative. And while the Bank of England are expected to hold rates, a soft set of inflation figures could bring forward bets of a November cut.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 13, 2024 4:29 AM
Federal_reserve
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Next week brings three major central bank meetings, none of which seem to be on the same page policy wise. The Fed are expected to cut by 25bp and potentially set the record straight on another ‘50bp’ cut November, whereas there’s also an outside chance the BOJ may surprise with an interest rate hike given their renewed hawkish narrative. And while the Bank of England are expected to hold rates, a soft set of inflation figures could bring forward bets of a November cut.

 

The Week Ahead: Calendar

20240912weekaheadCI

  

The Week Ahead: Key themes and events

  • FOMC meeting, staff forecasts and press conference
  • Bank of Japan interest rate decision
  • UK inflation, BOE meeting

 

FOMC meeting, staff forecasts and press conference

We finally get to stop talking about a well-telegraphed September rate cut of 25bp. It has been priced in by markets for a few months, and it would do the Fed more damage than good to not cut by 25bp next week.

Besides, the debate has evolved into whether the Fed will cut by 50bp in November. Recent data suggests they won’t, but the Fed should be in a position to define those expectations further via their staff forecasts and press conference next week. My guess is that they’ll take a cautious approach given the tick higher in core CPI and lower unemployment. And as money markets are still veering towards 100bp of cuts by December, it could trigger another round of strength for yields and the US dollar if they scale back expectations to 25bp increments in November and December.

Trader’s watchlist: EURUSD, USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil, Gold, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, China A50, Hang Seng

20240913fed

 

Bank of Japan interest rate decision

It has been a turbulent time for markets and BOJ policy. The USD/JPY selloff began picking up its pace in July as weak US data paved the way for a dovish Fed and the BOJ finally began making hawkish noises. Yet market turbulence alongside a yen that likely appreciated too quickly saw the BOJ reverse course, and revert to a dovish tone due to said market turbulence.

This has sent USD/JPY below 142, and within striking distance of its December low. A dovish FOMC meeting coupled with a hawkish BOJ could send it markedly beneath 140. But will the BOJ act next week?

With the Wall Street selloff in the rear-view mirror, the BOJ are back with the hawkish vibes ahead of next week’s meeting. In fact, one hawkish BOJ member this week suggested that the central bank needs to raise rates to 1% by the end of the next fiscal year. With rates at 0.25%, that could indicate two more 25bp hikes by the end of March, assuming the BOJ hike by 25bp next week.

Yet with wholesale inflation missing the mark, it removes some pressure from the BOJ hike in September. ING economists currently back a hike to arrive in December, and market pricing thinks odds of a 25bpo hike are slim. Still, never drop your guard where the BOJ is concerned as a hike could send USD/JPY to fresh cycle lows.

Trader’s watchlist: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, Nikkei

20240913boj

 

UK inflation, BOE meeting

The consensus is for the BOE to hold their interest rate next week, to mark a pause just one meeting after their first cut. All economists polled by Reuters think they’ll hold rates at 5% next week, and Goldman Sachs think they’ll next cut in November. Still, UK inflation data on Wednesday could reshape these expectations if the figures treat everyone to some refreshingly low numbers.

Trader’s watchlist: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100

20240913ukCPI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Week ahead BoJ Japan FOMC BOE Central Bank USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Week ahead articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Tariff Risks, OPEC Report, and US CPI
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 9, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 2, 2025 01:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 19, 2025 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.