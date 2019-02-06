FFTSE snaps winning run Euro lower amid growing fears for German economy

The FTSE snapped a six-day winning streak on Wednesday after Trump dented risk appetite with his nothing new State of the Union Address last night. Traders had been optimistic that Trump would provide further details on developments in US – Sino trade relations, instead little sign of progress saw investors adopt a more cautious approach to trading on Wednesday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 6, 2019 10:07 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE snapped a six-day winning streak on Wednesday after Trump dented risk appetite with his nothing new State of the Union Address last night. Traders had been optimistic that Trump would provide further details on developments in US – Sino trade relations, instead little sign of progress saw investors adopt a more cautious approach to trading on Wednesday.  

In addition to weaker sentiment, a stronger pound was also working against the FTSE. A fire at Ocado’s flagship distribution centre pulled shares 7% lower and financials were out of favour following a disappointing outlook from France’s BNP Paribas. On the plus side house builders were putting in a strong performance following better than expected results from Barratt Developments. The house builder rallied 2.6% on higher first half volumes, whilst calming investors nerves over Brexit uncertainties.

Pound Steady Despite No Brexit Developments
The pound moved higher across Thursday, paring some losses from the previous session. Whilst Theresa May is no closer to securing any variation on her current Brexit proposal, at this price pound traders are still confident that the UK won’t crash out of the EU with no deal in place. Reports that the cabinet have been discussing an 8-week extension to Article 50 is providing a floor for the pound. Attention will now turn to the Bank of England’s monetary policy announcement and quarterly inflation report tomorrow. However, with Brexit clouding vision the central bank has their hands tied as far as policy is concerned. We expect further warnings over a no deal Brexit and the one hike a year mantra until Brexit uncertainty has cleared.

Euro lower as Germany heads towards recession?
The euro extended losses for a third straight session as more evidence pointed to Germany heading towards a technical recession. German factory orders feel sharply for a second consecutive month. An unexpected decline in December of -1.6% means that factory orders are down 7% year on year. As the market digests mounting evidence that Germany is struggling amid trade tensions, a slowdown in global growth and Brexit, the euro fell lower. The German economy contracted -0.2% in the third quarter, evidence is pointing towards a continuation of that slowdown into Q4. The euro was weaker across the board. Versus the dollar, support is holding up at €1.1380. Disappointing German industrial production figures tomorrow could see the euro target support at $1.1300.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.