fed recap another non committal non event 1823332016

As widely expected, the Fed opted once again to refrain from raising interest rates after its two-day meeting concluded on Wednesday afternoon. And as usual, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 27, 2016 9:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As widely expected, the Fed opted once again to refrain from raising interest rates after its two-day meeting concluded on Wednesday afternoon. And as usual, market-watchers dug feverishly into the policy statement searching for any clues as to potential guidance on future rate hikes, but were again largely disappointed despite the fact that the Fed did acknowledge some economic improvement.

Generally, the FOMC statement was changed modestly from previous months, projecting neither a substantially hawkish nor dovish outlook. One conspicuous addition to the statement that could be considered significantly hawkish, however, was the assertion that “near-term risks to the economic outlook have diminished.” The Fed also recognized improvements in the economy, especially with respect to the employment picture, stating that “the labor market strengthened and economic activity has been expanding at a moderate rate.” Additionally, “household spending has been growing strongly.”

At the same time, however, what has remained constant from June were concerns over inflation, as the Fed reiterated, “inflation has continued to run below the Committee’s 2 percent longer-run objective.” Another negative that was in June’s statement and repeated today was that “business fixed investment has been soft.” The statement additionally repeated its frequently asserted phrases that it expected “only gradual increases in the federal funds rate” and that the path of rate increases “will depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data.” There was only one dissenting vote, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who voted for a rate hike.

Overall, while the door has been kept open for a September or December move, any such rise in interest rates will be dependent, as usual, on economic data going forward. This has once again prolonged market uncertainty and led to some volatile fluctuations in financial markets. The initial reaction after the release of the FOMC statement prompted a hawk-driven spike down for both equities and gold, and a quick rise in the US dollar. Shortly after, as the markets digested the implications of the Fed’s non-committal non-action, however, these moves reversed sharply. Stocks and gold began to surge while the dollar plunged.

With a Fed rate hike out of the way for now, the world’s central banks continue overall to show a strongly-dovish easing bias. Next up is the Bank of Japan on Friday, which could very well strengthen this trending bias even further.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.