fed minutes to boost the dollar

The minutes relate to the FOMC at the beginning of May. Fed Chair Jerome Powell was less dovish than the markets had been expecting, as he downplayed the chances of a rate cut.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 22, 2019 9:43 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The minutes relate to the FOMC at the beginning of May. Fed Chair Jerome Powell was less dovish than the markets had been expecting, as he downplayed the chances of a rate cut. This less dovish tone could be echoed in the minutes, especially given that the FOMC was prior to the recent escalation in US – Sino trade tensions

We expect the minutes to highlight the Fed’s belief that weak inflation is transitory We also expect the minutes to reiterate the Fed’s patient stance. 

Since the meeting two weeks ago the pictured has changed and concerns have grown over the potentially negative impact that the escalating US – Sino trade dispute could have on the US and global economy. Going forwards the Fed could look to cushion this by cutting rates. According to the CME Fedfund the markets are now pricing in 100% probability of a rate cut before the end of the year.

Why is dollar still king?
So why is the dollar advancing even as the market is pricing in a great probability of a rate cut? Basically, the dollar continues to be the best of a bad bunch. The pound is under pressure from Brexit, the euro from weak growth across the eurozone. The Aussie and the Kiwi are both out of favour owing to the trade war and lower interest rate expectations. The yen’s appeal has been lifted thanks to its safe haven status, although is limited thanks to its ultra-low interest rate.
One of the narratives impacting the other currencies needs to change in order for the dollar to change its course. 

Levels to watch
The dollar index is currently trading at the higher end of its recent range and around the key 98.00 level. A meaningful move above this level could see the dollar test resistance at 98.33. On the downside support can be seen at 97.26 before 96.75. 



Related tags: Forex Dollar USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.