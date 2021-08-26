﻿

Fed members comment ahead of Powells Speech Tapering is coming

Powell’s speech tomorrow at Jackson Hole may already be priced into the markets

August 26, 2021 1:01 PM

Fed members comment ahead of Powell’s Speech: Tapering is coming

It’s no secret that St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has been a leading the charge for the Fed to begin tapering it bond purchases.  However, with markets on pins and needles ahead of tomorrow’s speech by Fed Chairman Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium (See preview here), the reaction to his comments this morning seemed to be a little unsettling:

  • “We’re getting more inflation than we expected”
  • “The economy has learned to adapt to the pandemic”
  • “The Fed should get going on taper and finish 1st Q 2022”

Yikes!  That last one seems to have really struck home, as the S&P 500 dropped from 4492 down to 4484.75 after the comments (however continued lower after the open).  In addition, earlier Kansas City Fed President said, “less precise about dates than saying sooner rather than later” and “outlook suggest Fed can begin to make adjustments this year”.  Less hawkish, but the message is the same…tapering is coming.  These comment leave traders to guess whether they are foreshadowing Powell’s speech.

What is Tapering?

Perhaps they were, but bond traders have already been positioning themselves just in case a taper announcement is made.  10 Year Treasury bonds have been selling off all week, and as a result, yields have been moving higher.  10 Year Yields closed last week at 1.262 and traded down to 1.227 on Monday before reversing and screaming higher this week.  As of the time of this writing, the high is 1.3750, up over 10bps from Friday’s close and holding horizontal resistance at 1.376 from August 11th.  Notice the RSI is overbought (as yields are at resistance), suggesting that bond traders may look to take profits ahead of Jackson Hole.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As we’ve pointed out many times before, USD/JPY and US 10 Year Yields are highly correlated (see here).  The current correlation coefficient between USD/JPY and 10-year yields is +0.82.  If yields continue to move higher, watch for USD/JPY to take out the downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 110.50.  The next resistance level is August 11th highs of 110.80.  Above there is horizontal resistance at near 110.95.  However, if yields move lower, USD/JPY could move to take out the bottom, upwards ward sloping trendline of the channel near 109.50.  Support below is at the bottom August 4th lows at 108.63, ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the January 6th lows to the July 2nd highs at 108.17.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Powell’s speech tomorrow at Jackson Hole may already be priced into the markets.  With yields and USD/JPY already higher this week, we may see a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” trade.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Interest rates Forex JPY Powell Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
Today 01:23 PM
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
Today 03:35 AM
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

Apply now highlighted in newspaper
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 7, 2024 03:34 PM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      Fed Meeting Recap: FOMC Sends Doves (And Gold) Flying
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 13, 2023 08:10 PM
        united_states_04
        2024 Market Outlook: US Dollar in Focus as Central Banks Pivot
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 27, 2023 08:19 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.