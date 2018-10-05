Medium-term technical outlook (1-3 weeks) on Netflix Inc (NFLX)









Key technical elements

Netflix, the “N” of the bunch of high flying momentum “FAANG”stocks that has outperformed against the general market by a wide margin since the start of 2018; it recorded stellar gains of 86.07% versus returns of 8.09% and 17.14% seen in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 till 28 Sep 2018. In addition, “FAANG” stocks have contributed 48% of Nasadaq Composite Index gain in 2018 and Netflix till to date gains in 2018 is ranked number one among the FAANGs.

Its primary uptrend from Dec 2014 low of 45.08 has showed signs of medium-term bullish exhaustion, the weekly RSI oscillator has flashed out a bearish divergence signal at its extreme overbought zone after it hit a fresh record high of 423.21 on 21 Jun 2018 that confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The most recent up move in price action from the 20 Aug 2018 swing low area has taken the form a “bearish flag” ascending range consolidation configuration which was further reinforced by a declining volume one the average as prices worked its way up inside the “bearish flag” coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in daily RSI oscillator. These observations suggest that the up move from 20 Aug 2018 swing low is likely to be a “dead cat bounce” that lack conviction to see it transform into a bullish impulsive upleg phase.

Yesterday’s (04 Oct) price action has staged a bearish breakdown from the “bearish flag” that has been accompanied by an increase/jump in volume versus the prior day (03 Oct).

The intermediate resistance stands at 373.73 (the pull-back resistance of the former “bearish flag” support with key medium-term resistance at 391.75 (the gapped down seen on 17 July 2018 & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior medium-term down move from 21 Jun 2018 high to 20 Aug 2018 low.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 373.73

Pivot (key resistance): 391.75

Supports: 312.96 & 274.50/270.30 (LT downside trigger)

Next resistance: 423.21 (long-term pivot)

Conclusion

Netflix may start to stage another round of medium-term downleg below the 391.75 key medium-term pivotal resistance to retest the 17/20 Aug 2018 swing low area of 312.96 before targeting the next support at 274.50/270.30 (Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster & the key pull-back support of the former long-term secular ascending channel resistance from Oct 2002 that has been broken out on Jan 2018).

However, a clearance above 391.75 invalidates the breakdown of the “bearish flag” for a squeeze up to retest the current all-time high level of 423.21.

Charts are from eSignal



