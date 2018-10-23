Featured Trade US ETF High yield bonds at risk of shaping a major bearish breakdown

U.S. junk bonds may see further downside pressure.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 23, 2018 6:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3 months) on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK)



Key technical elements

  • The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) is designed to measure the performance of public issued USD dominated high yield corporate bonds (above average liquidity) that are rated below investment grade and referred to as “junk bonds”
  • Since its 41.70 major swing high area of Jun 2014, the JNK has been evolving within a long-term cycle descending channel with its lower boundary coming in as a support at 29.27/28.20 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection/retracement cluster (see weekly chart).
  • Since its breakdown on 31 Jan 2018 from its major bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration that has taken form from 27 Jun 2016 low of 34.47 to 27 Jul 20117 high of 37.46, its price action has been capped right below the upper boundary of the long-term cycle descending channel acting as a resistance at 36.06 (see daily chart).
  • Momentum studies from both longer and medium-term time frames remain bearish where the weekly RSI oscillator continues to inch downwards below a corresponding significant resistance at the 51 level. The daily RSI oscillator has dipped down into its oversold region but without any clear sign of a bullish divergence.
  • The next medium-term supports to watch will be at 33.60 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous major up move from Feb 2016 low to 27 Jul 2017 high) and 32.70/60 (the median line of the long-term cycle descending channel from Jun 2014 high & a Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster).

Key Levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate resistance: 35.75

Pivot (key resistance): 36.06

Supports: 35.03 (trigger), 33.60 & 32.70/60

Next resistance: 37.60/38.20 (long-term pivot)

Conclusion

JNK is in the process of shaping a potential medium-term impulsive down move sequence. If the 36.06 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a daily close below 35.03 reinforces a further potential down move to target the next support at 33.60 with an extension towards 32.70/60 next.

On the other hand, a clearance above 36.06 invalidates the bearish scenario for a multi-month corrective rebound to retest the 37.60/38.20 long-term pivotal resistance zone.

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.