Featured Trade US ETF Bullish exhaustion seen in US semiconductor sector

U.S. semiconductor stocks at risk of a medium-term bearish reversal

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 27, 2019 5:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3 weeks) on PHLX Semiconductor Sector (SOXX)

Key technical elements

  • The PHLX semiconductor sector is one of the two outperforming sectors that has led the on-going recovery seen in the U.S. stock market since 26 Dec 2018. Its ETF (SOXX) has staged a rally of 30% from its 26 Dec 2018 low of 144.79 to print a high of 189.23 on 25 Feb 2019 versus a 19% rally seen in the S&P 500 in the same corresponding period.
  • Interestingly, the SOXX has staged a bearish reaction right at its 186.08/190.90 major resistance zone yesterday, 26 Feb which is defined by the descending trendline from its 13 Mar 2018 all-time high, the pull-back of the former major ascending trendline support from Feb 2016 low and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster.
  • Interestingly, the push up in price action from its 26 Dec 2018 swing low of 144.79 has been accompanied by decreasing volume. This is a stark contrast with the previous similar fractal sell-off seen from Jun 2015 to Feb 2016 where the rebound in price action from its Feb 2016 swing low has been accompanied by increasing volume before the SOXX staged the bullish breakout from the trendline resistance (see weekly chart).
  •  In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has staged a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region. These observations suggest that upside momentum of the on-going medium-term rebound has started to wane.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Immediate resistance: 186.08

Pivot (key resistance): 190.90

Supports: 178.80 (trigger) & 167.10/165.30

Next resistance: 197.50/198.84

Conclusion

The on-going up move seen in the SOXX has started to display signs of bullish exhaustion. If the 190.90 key pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 178.80 (the ascending trendline from 26 Dec 2018 low) is likely to trigger a potential down move to target the 167.10/165.30 support in the first step (50% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from 26 Dec 2018 low to 25 Feb 2019 high & congestion area from 01 Nov 2018/18 Jan 2019).

However, a clearance above 190.90 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further rally to retest the current all-time high swing high area of 197.50/198.84.

 



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.