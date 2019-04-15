Featured Trade Potential bullish reversal for Hang Seng

Yesterday's pull-back in Hang Seng/Hong Kong 50 Index may be over.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2019 12:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng/Hong Kong 50 Index (Tues 16 Apr)

Key technical elements

  • The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has staged a decline of 2% to print a low of 29660 seen in yesterday, 15 Apr U.S. session from its 15 Apr Asian session high of 30296. Interestingly, yesterday’s pull-backed in price action has managed to hold right above the 29500 key medium-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report (click here for a recap).
  • Short-term elements have turned bullish where the 4-hour Stochastic oscillator has just inched up from its oversold region coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the 1-hour Stochastic oscillator after it hit an extreme oversold level.
  • Current price action has surpassed yesterday, 15 Apr U.S. session high area of 29820 now turns into a near-term support.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 29820

Pivot (key support): 29500

Resistance: 30500/600 (Fibonacci expansion cluster)

Next support: 28470

Conclusion

If the 29500 key medium-term pivotal support continues to hold, the Index is likely to see a further potential up move to target the next intermediate resistance at 30500/600 in the first step.

However, failure to hold at 29500 invalidates the bearish scenario to kickstart a multi-day corrective decline towards the next support at 28470 (26 Mar 2019 minor swing low)

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
Today 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
Today 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
Today 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Today 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
2025 Crude Oil Outlook Technical Preview
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.