Featured Trade NZDJPY minor downtrend remains intact

73.00 is the key short-term resistance to watch on the NZD/JPY.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2019 6:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on NZD/JPY (Mon, 13 May)


click to enlarge chart

Key elements

  • The minor downtrend of the NZD/JPY cross pair in place since 21 Mar 2019 high has started to accelerate to the downside through the bearish break and gapped downed from its lower boundary of the descending channel on 06 May 2019.
  • From its 15 Apr 2019 minor swing high of 75.95, it has evolved within a steeper minor descending channel with its key short-term resistance now at 73.00 which is defined by the intersection of the steeper descending channel resistance and pull-back of the former descending channel support from 21 Mar 2019 high.
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has started to inch upwards and still has potential room for further upside before it reaches a corresponding resistance at the 55 level. This observation suggests that price action of the cross pair may see a minor bounce to retest 72.65.
  • The next significant near-term support rests at 70.90/80 which is defined by the lower boundary of the steeper descending channel from 15 Apr 2019 high and a Fibonacci expansion cluster.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 72.65

Pivot (key resistance): 73.00

Support: 71.80 & 70.90/80

Next resistance: 73.60

Conclusion

The NZD/JPY may shape a minor bounce first towards 72.65 with a maximum limit set at the 73.00 key short-term pivotal resistance before another potential impulsive downleg materialises to retest 08 May 2019 low of 71.80 follow by 70.90/80 next.

However, an hourly close above 73.00 negates the bearish tone for a further corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 73.60 (gapped down formed on 06 May 2019 & former minor swing low area of 25 Apr 2019).

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Pulls Back to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
Today 04:20 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - January 13, 2025
Today 04:00 PM
S&P 500 Finishes Off Election Gap as 10-Year Yields Jump After FOMC Cut
Today 03:30 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD cannot ignore rising yields for too long
Today 12:30 PM
FTSE 100 Oil Forecast Two trades to watch 2025 01 13
Today 10:30 AM
GBPUSD Forecast: 2025 Inflation Concerns Dampen Dovish Drive
Today 08:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week - January 13, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:00 PM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBPUSD Forecast: 2025 Inflation Concerns Dampen Dovish Drive
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Today 08:37 AM
      china_05
      USD/CNH: Can PBoC tweak tame the rising dollar ahead of US inflation data?
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 04:14 AM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 02:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.