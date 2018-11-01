Featured Trade Nasdaq 100 rallied to key medium term inflection level risk of fresh downleg

Nasdaq 100 at key medium-term inflection/resistance zone with risk of fresh downleg as Apple earnings results looms.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2018 5:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Thurs, 01 Nov)



Key technical elements

  • In our previous “Featured Trade” report dated on 26 Oct, the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures had staged the expected corrective rebound and met the 7000/7050 resistance/target (printed a high of 7031 in yesterday, 31 Oct U.S. session). Click here for a recap.
  • The on-going up move in place since last Fri, 26 Oct has reached a key medium-term inflection/resistance zone of 7000/7050 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of a former primary ascending channel support from Jun 2016 low, the former swing low area of 10 Oct 2018, upper boundary of a descending channel from 01 Oct 2018 high and a Fibonacci retracement/cluster.
  • Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggests that the choppy range movement that started from its 26 Oct 2018 low of 6726 is likely to be a corrective expanded a-b-c “Flat/sideways range configuration. In addition, the micro/minute wave structure of its final c upleg structure from 29 Oct 2018 low of 6573 may have reached a terminal point at 7030 to end the on-going “Flat/sideways range” where at least a minor bearish reversal may materialise next.
  • The prior bullish divergence seen in the daily RSI oscillator has reached a significant corresponding resistance at the 50 level coupled bearish divergence signal seen in the short-term 1-hour Stochastic oscillator at its extreme overbought level in yesterday, 31 Oct U.S. session.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 7000

Pivot (key resistance): 7050

Supports: 6900 (trigger), 6700, 6575 & 6435

Next resistance: 7350/400

Conclusion

The recent corrective rebound has reached a key medium-term inflection zone and elements as per highlighted above are advocating that the Index may stage a bearish reversal at this juncture with the impending Apple’s Q4 earnings results out later today after the close of the U.S. session. Apple is a key component stock of the Nasdaq 100 with the highest weightage of around 13% in terms of market capitalisation.   

If the 7050 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 6900 (minor ascending trendline from 30 Oct 2018 low) is likely to reinforce the start of another potential impulsive downleg to retest the recent swing lows of 6700/6575 before targeting the medium-term support of 6435 (lower boundary of the medium-term descending channel from its 01 Oct 2018 all-time high, 25 Apr 2018 swing low & 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the current decline from 01 Oct 2018 high).

However, a clearance above 7050 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the 7350/7400 resistance (17 Oct 2018 swing high & the neckline resistance of the recent bearish “Double Top” breakdown”).     

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs, USD Tests Support
Today 07:40 PM
USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
Today 07:29 PM
Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
Today 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Pulls Back Ahead of Monthly High to Halt Three-Day Rally
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout on Trump Tariffs
Today 03:58 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
Today 01:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:00 PM
    china_03
    Hang Seng Tech, USD/CNH: Tide Turning on Bearish China Sentiment?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 05:23 AM
      gpbusd_01
      GBP/USD, GBP/JPY look set to extend their bounce (to various degrees)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:29 AM
        Research
        Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 11, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 11, 2025 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.