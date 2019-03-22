Featured Trade Nasdaq 100 at risk of mean reversion decline

Nasdaq 100 recent steep rally at risk of mean reversion decline.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 22, 2019 6:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100/ US Tech 100 Index (Fri 22 Mar)

Key technical elements

  • The recent rebound of 8.3% seen on the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) has reached a key inflection zone of 7517/60 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of its former primary ascending channel support from Jun 2016 low and a 1.00 Fibonacci expansion of the on-going up move from 26 Dec 2018 low to 18 Jan 2019 low projected from 29 Jan 2019 low.
  • The distance between the daily time frame upper and lower Bollinger Bands has started to expand to its widest distance since 08 Mar 2019 swing low of 6936 which indicates that high volatility expansion that tends to lead to a mean reversion decline in price action.
  • In addition, momentum indicators such as the daily RSI oscillator has started to inch down from its overbought region coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest that recent upside momentum of price action may start to ease.
  • The next significant near-term supports rest at 7370 (minor ascending trendline from 12 Mar 2019 low & 23.6% retracement of the recent up move from 08 Mar 2019 low to 21 Mar 2019 high) and 7285 (minor congestion area of 14/18 Mar 2019 & 38.2% retracement of the recent up move from 08 Mar 2019 low to 21 Mar 2019 high).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 7517/60

Supports: 7370 & 7285

Next resistance: 7700 (all-time high)

Conclusion

If the 7517/60 key pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may stage a minor mean reversion decline in first step to target 7370 and 7285.

However, a clearance above 7560 sees the continuation of the steep rally to challenge the 7700 current all-time high printed on 01 Oct 2018.



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.