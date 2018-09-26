Featured Trade HK Stock Tencent trapped within a bearish flag

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3 weeks) on Tencent Holdings (HKG 0700)









Key technical elements

Tencent, a key component stock in the Hang Seng Index with a weightage of 9.25% (the second highest after HSBC) has evolved into a “bearish flag” range continuation configuration in place since 12 Sep 2018 low of 305.20.

The upper boundary of the “bearish flag stands at 343.60 which is also the lower limit of the recent gapped down in price action on 30/31 Aug 2018 and the 23.6% Fibonacci of the on-going medium-term downtrend in place since 29 Jan 2018 all- time high of 476.60 to 12 Sep 2018 low of 305.20.

The key medium-term resistance stands at 360.00 which is defined by the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 21 Mar 2018 high, the upper limit of the gapped down in price action on 30/31 Aug 2018 and the pull-back resistance of the former ascending trendline support from Oct 2008.

The recent 3-week rebound from 12 Sep 2018 low of 305.20 is accompanied by lacklustre/declining volume with the daily RSI oscillator (a momentum indicator) that is still capped by its corresponding resistance at the 55 level.

The next medium-term support to watch will be at 272.00/269.80 which is defined by the lower boundary of the aforementioned medium-term descending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 343.60

Pivot (key resistance): 360.00

Supports: 319.00, 305.20 & 272.00/269.80

Next resistance: 398.00

Conclusion

The medium-term downtrend for Tencent remains intact and the recent rebound from the 12 Sep 2018 low of 305.20 seems to be more corrective in nature within a bearish impulsive down movement. Therefore, as long as the 360.00 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 319.00 (lower boundary of the “bearish flag”) is likely to reinforce the start of a potential downleg to retest 305.20 before targeting the next support at 272.00/269.80.

On the other hand, a clearance above 360.00 shall damage the medium-term downtrend for a further corrective up move towards the next resistance at 398.00 (the former swing low area of 09 Feb/04 Apr 2018 & close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 29 Jan 2018 high to 12 Sep 2018 low).

Charts are from eSignal



