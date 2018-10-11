Featured Trade HK Stock H share Bank of China vulnerable for a major bearish breakdown

Bank Of China is eyeing a potential bearish breakdown from its major support

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2018 6:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3 weeks) on Bank of China (HKG 3988)



Key technical elements

  • The share price of Bank of China (“H” share listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) has plummeted by 35% YTD from its 29 Jan 2018 high of 4.96 which make it one of the worst performing banking stocks in 2018 where the benchmark KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index recorded a YTD decline of -16.45%.
  • Interestingly, the on-going medium-term downtrend has staged the bearish reversal right at the median line of its primary/major ascending range in place in since Oct 2008 low of 1.70 which acted as a resistance at 4.96 (see weekly chart).
  • Current price action is challenging the major ascending range support at 3.24 without any clear signs of bearish exhaustion. The weekly RSI oscillator still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level of 14. In addition, the RSI oscillator remains bearish below its significant corresponding resistance at the 57 level without any bullish divergence signal.
  • The key medium-term resistance stands at 3.52 which is defined by the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel in place since 29 Jan 2018 high and the former swing low areas of 20 Jul/16 Aug 2018.
  • The next medium-term support rests at 2.95 follow by 2.83/75 (Fibonacci projection cluster, lower boundary of the aforementioned medium-term descending channel & the swing low areas of 04 Jun/03 Sep 2012),

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 3.34 (gapped down from on 11 Oct 2018)

Pivot (key resistance): 3.52

Supports: 3.24 (downside trigger), 2.95 & 2.83/75

Next resistance: 4.07

Conclusion

The share price of Bank of China looks vulnerable for a major bearish breakdown as long as the 3.52 key medium-term pivotal is not surpassed and a break/daily close below 3.24 reinforces the continuation of the medium-term impulsive down move to target the next supports at 2.95 and 2.83/75.

On the other hand, a clearance above 3.52 put the bears on hold for a corrective rebound to retest the 4.07 resistance (former triangle range configuration support from 09 Feb 2018 & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 28 Jan 2018 to 11 Oct 2018 low of 3.22).

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.