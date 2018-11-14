Featured Trade HK Stock A potential corrective rebound looms for Tencent ahead of earnings

Tencent bears time to be cautious

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2018 5:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3 weeks) on Tencent Holdings (HKG 0700)



Key technical elements

  • Tencent Holdings, a key component stock in the Hang Seng Index and the MSCI Emergent Index will announce its Q3 2018 earnings results today, 14 Nov at 8pm (HK time). In our previous “Featured Trade” report dated on 26 Sep 2018, Tencent had declined as expected and met the target/support at 272.00/269.80 as it printed a low of 251.40 on 30 Oct 2018. Click here for a recap.
  • Current elements are now showing signs of easing downside momentum in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks).
  • The recent plunge after its “bearish flag” range configuration breakdown on 02 Oct 2018 has reached the lower boundary of a medium-term descending channel in place since 21 Mar 2018 high (see daily chart).
  • The on-going minor decline from 02 Nov 2018 high of 303.80 to 13 Nov 2018 low of 260.00 has been accompanied by declining volume which suggests a lack of bearish bias participation (see daily chart)
  • The daily RSI oscillator has staged a bullish breakout above a former significant corresponding resistance at the 44 level coupled with a prior bullish divergence signal seen at the oversold region.
  • The key medium-term support rests at 249.15 which is close to the recent swing low of 30 Oct 2018 and a Fibonacci projection cluster.
  • The significant medium-term resistances stand at 312.20 and 319.00 (upper boundary of medium-term descending channel from 21 Mar 2018 high & 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 29 Jan 2018 high to 30 Oct 2018 low.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Immediate support: 262.00

Pivot (key support): 249.15

Resistances: 312.20 & 319.00

Next support: 214.50/212.20

Conclusion

The on-going major downtrend in place since 29 Jan 2018 now faces the risk of a corrective rebound before another impulsive down move structure materialises. If the 249.15 key medium-term pivotal support holds, the share price of Tencent may see a rebound to target the medium-term resistances of 312.20 follow by 319.00 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 249.15 reasserts the bears for another round of waterfall decline to target the next support at 214.50/212.20 (former medium-term range resistance of 06 Sep/26 Oct 2016 & Fibonacci projection cluster).

Charts are from eSignal




Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.