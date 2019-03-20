Featured Trade Hang Seng Index bearish reaction below key resistance

The 3-month rally from its Jan 2019 swing low has started to shown signs of bullish exhuastion.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 20, 2019 1:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng Index/Hong Kong 50 (Wed 20 Mar)

Key technical elements

  • The recent push up of 5.7% seen on the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) from its 08 Mar 2019 minor swing low of 28011 has stalled at its 29510 key medium-term resistance as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report published earlier on Mon (click here for a recap).  
  • The 29510 key medium-term resistance also now coincides closely with a Fibonacci expansion cluster derived from the lower time frame hourly price action from its 08 Mar 2019 low of 28011 (see daily chart).
  • The Index has broken below a minor ascending trendline support in place since 08 mar 2019 low now turns pull-back resistance at 29400. Prior to the breakdown, the daily RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal since 06 Mar 2019 at its overbought region.
  • The shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator has indicated short-term downside momentum remains intact as it remains below the 50 level and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches the oversold region.
  • The next significant near-term supports rests at 29180 (former minor swing high areas of 04/15 Mar 2019) and 28730 (the minor range support of 13/14 Mar 2019 & close to 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent push up from 08 Mar 2019 low to 19 Mar 2019 U.S. session high).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 29400

Pivot (key resistance): 29510

Supports: 29180 & 28730

Next resistance: 30000

Conclusion

The 3-month rally from its 03 Jan 2019 low of 24886 has started to lose upside momentum right below the 29510 key medium-term resistance where the odds of a multi-week decline increases at this juncture.

If the 29510 key pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to stage a potential push down to target the next near-term supports at 29180 and 28730 in the coming days.

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 29510 invalidates the bears for a continuation of the rally to target the intermediate resistance at 30000 (psychological & 1.382 Fibonacci expansion of the recent push up from 08 Mar 2019 low to 12 Mar 2019 minor high projected from 14 Mar 2019 minor low).



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.