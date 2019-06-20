Featured Trade EURGBP under downside pressure as BoE looms

Watch the 0.8910 key short-term resistance on EUR/GBP.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 20, 2019 7:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP (Thurs 20 Jun)



click to enlarge charts

  • The recent 7-weeks of rally from 06 May 2019 low of 0.8491 has stalled at a recent high of 0.8975 printed on 18 Jun 2019 which also coincides with a medium-term descending trendline resistance from 28 Aug 2018 high.
  • The cross pair has retreated by 107 pips and broken below a minor ascending trendline support from 21 May 2018 swing low to print a current intraday low of 0.8871.
  • Momentum remains negative as indicated by both the daily and hourly RSI oscillators.
  • The key short-term resistance stands at 0.8910.
  • The significant near-term support rests at the 0.8810/8790 zone which is defined by the former swing high areas of 04/14 Feb 2019 and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 0.8890

Pivot (key resistance): 0.8910

Supports: 0.8810/8790

Next resistance: 0.8975

Conclusion

If the 0.8910 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the EUR/GBP may see another minor downleg to target the next support at 0.8810/8790.

However, a clearance with an hourly close above 0.8910 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest 0.8975.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Forex GBP EUR BOE

Latest market news

View more
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Today 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Today 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Today 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Today 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

china_06
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 05:00 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:30 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 07:00 AM
        gold_05
        Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 01:30 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.