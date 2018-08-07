Featured Trade EURGBP is still evolving in a short term bullish configuration

EUR/GBP may see a further push up to test ascending channel resistance at 0.9000/9020.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2018 5:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP (Tues 07 Aug)



Key elements

  • Since its recent bullish breakout (on 16 Jul 2018) from its former primary descending range in place since 12 Oct 2017 high of 0.9033, the EUR/GBP cross pair has staged a pull-back to retest the former descending range resistance now turns pull-back support at 0.8865 and rebounded from it on 25 Jul 2018 (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator (a momentum indicator) remains positive where it remains above a significant corresponding support at 55 and still has room for further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 80.
  • The next significant short-term resistances stand at 0.8960 (the minor swing high area of 20 Jul 2018) and 0.9000/9020 (upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 17 Apr 2018, upper boundary of the minor/shorter-term ascending channel from 02 Aug 2018 & Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • The key short-term support rests at 0.8910 which is defined by the lower boundary of the minor/shorter-term ascending channel from 02 Aug 2018 and the former minor swing high areas of 02/03 Aug 2018.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.8915

Pivot (key support): 0.8910

Resistances: 0.8960 & 0.9000/9020

Next support: 0.8865

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.8910 key short-term pivotal support holds, the EUR/GBP may shape another potential push up to target the next intermediate resistances at 0.8960 and 0.9000/9020.

On the other hand, a break below 0.8910 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest the 0.8865 key medium-term support (the pull-back of the former descending range resistance from 12 Oct 2017).

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.