Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP (Tues 07 Aug)









Key elements

Since its recent bullish breakout (on 16 Jul 2018) from its former primary descending range in place since 12 Oct 2017 high of 0.9033, the EUR/GBP cross pair has staged a pull-back to retest the former descending range resistance now turns pull-back support at 0.8865 and rebounded from it on 25 Jul 2018 (see daily chart).

The daily RSI oscillator (a momentum indicator) remains positive where it remains above a significant corresponding support at 55 and still has room for further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 80.

The next significant short-term resistances stand at 0.8960 (the minor swing high area of 20 Jul 2018) and 0.9000/9020 (upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 17 Apr 2018, upper boundary of the minor/shorter-term ascending channel from 02 Aug 2018 & Fibonacci projection cluster).

The key short-term support rests at 0.8910 which is defined by the lower boundary of the minor/shorter-term ascending channel from 02 Aug 2018 and the former minor swing high areas of 02/03 Aug 2018.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.8915

Pivot (key support): 0.8910

Resistances: 0.8960 & 0.9000/9020

Next support: 0.8865

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.8910 key short-term pivotal support holds, the EUR/GBP may shape another potential push up to target the next intermediate resistances at 0.8960 and 0.9000/9020.

On the other hand, a break below 0.8910 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest the 0.8865 key medium-term support (the pull-back of the former descending range resistance from 12 Oct 2017).

Charts are from eSignal



