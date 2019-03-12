Featured Trade EURGBP held at key major support ahead of Brexit deal vote

EUR/GBP may stage a minor mean reversion rebound.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 12, 2019 6:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP (08 Mar)

Key elements

  • The EUR/GBP has staged an overnight decline of 200 pips from yesterday, 11 Mar European session high of 0.8676 to print a low of 0.8472 in today, 12 Mar Asian session in the backdrop of a new Brexit deal that U.K PM May has managed to strike with EU officials before being put to a parliamentary vote later today at around 1900 GMT.   
  • Yesterday’s drop of the EUR/GBP has managed to test the major “Symmetrical Triangle” range support in place since Dec 2016 low before it staged a bounce to challenge the recent former minor swing lows area of 27 Feb/08 Mar 2019 now turns minor pull-back resistance at 0.8535.
  • In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region since 25 Jan 2019 and the shorter term 1-hour RSI has just exited from its oversold region after it hit an extreme oversold level at 22. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum of price action has started to ease.
  • The key pivotal support will be at 0.8465 which is defined by the major “Symmetrical Triangle” range support and a Fibonacci retracement/expansion.
  • The next significant intermediate resistances will be at 0.8675 follow by 0.8725 (the minor swing high areas of 11 Mar/22 Mar 2019 & close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire recent slide from 14 Feb 2019 high to 12 Mar 2019 low)   

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.8500

Pivot (key support): 0.8465

Resistances: 0.8535 (trigger), 0.8675 & 0.8725

Next support: 0.8310

Conclusion

The recent decline of the EUR/GBP has reached a major support with signs of bearish exhaustion that advocate a potential minor mean reversion rebound at this juncture.

If the 0.8465 key pivotal support holds and a break above 0.8535 (an hourly close above it) may see a further push up to target the next intermediate resistances at 0.8675 and 0.8725.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 0.8465 invalidates the bullish scenario for a further decline towards the next support at 0.8310 (the swing low areas of 05 Dec 2016/18 Apr 2017)



Related tags: Forex Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.