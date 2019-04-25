Featured Trade DAX uptrend remains intact

12250 is the key short-term support to watch for DAX.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2019 1:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on DAX/Germany 30 (Thurs 25 Apr)



click to enlarge charts

Key technical elements

  • Since the bullish breakout from its 12100 former major descending resistance in place since 23 Jan 2018 all-time high level of 13600, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to surge and hit the lower limit of the medium-term resistance/target of 12350 (click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook).
  • Momentum remains positive where the daily RSI oscillator has not flashed any bearish divergence and still has further potential room to manoeuvre before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 85. The short-term hourly RSI oscillator has continued to hover above a corresponding support at the 55 level.
  • The next significant immediate resistance zone stands at 12450/525 which is defined by the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 26 Dec 2019 low and a Fibonacci expansion cluster).
  • The key short-term support rests at 12250 which is defined by the former minor swing high area of 23/24 Apr 2019 and the ascending trendline from 25 Mar 2019 low.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 12290

Pivot (key support): 12250

Resistances: 12450 & 12525

Next support: 12100

Conclusion

If the 12290 key short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage another potential upleg to target the next intermediate resistances at 12450 and 12525.

On the other hand, an hourly close below 12250 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest the 12100 pull-back support of the former major descending resistance from 23 Jan 2018 high.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro




Related tags: Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.