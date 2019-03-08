Featured Trade CADJPY further potential downside after bearish flag breakdown

CAD/JPY further potential downside ahead

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 8, 2019 3:37 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on CAD/JPY (Fri 08 Mar)

Key elements

  • The CAD/JPY cross pair has staged a breakdown below the medium-term “bearish flag” ascending range support that has held the rebound since the 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low of 76.61.
  • The bearish breakdown has occurred on Wed, 06 Mar 2019 and the daily RSI oscillator continues to exhibit downside momentum and still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level of 20.  In addition, the shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator has dipped into its oversold region but without any clear bullish divergence signal.
  • The key short-term resistance stands at 83.05 which is defined by the minor descending trendline from 04 Mar 2019 high and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 01 Mar 2019 high of 85.23.
  • The next significant near-term support rests at 81.95/80 which is defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rebound from 03 Jan 2019 low to 01 Mar 2019 high and the congestion area from 27 Dec 2018 to 23 Jan 2019.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 82.80

Pivot (key resistance): 83.05

Supports: 82.25 & 81.95/80

Next resistance: 84.00

Conclusion

If the 83.05 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the CAD/JPY is likely to continue its potential impulsive down move to target the next supports at 82.25 and 81.95/80.

On the flipside, a clearance above 83.05 invalidates the direct drop scenario for a minor corrective bounce to retest the former “bearish flag” support now turns pull-back resistance at 84.00.




Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.