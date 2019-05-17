Featured Trade Bearish chill still lingers on for Hang Seng Index

Key short-term resistance at 28500 for Hang Seng/Hong Kong 50 Index for another potential downleg.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 17, 2019 1:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng Index/Hong Kong 50 (Fri 17 May)


click to enlarge charts

Key technical elements

  • Despite yesterday’s positive moves seen in the key U.S. benchmark stock indices; the S&P 500 & the Nasdaq rallied by 0.8% to 1%, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) had failed to have a positive follow through in today’s early Asian session.
  • Its 3-weeks of down move that has started on 03 May 2019 is not showing any clear signs of bearish exhaustion yet as the daily RSI oscillator still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level of 21. Click here for a recap on the medium-term outlook.
  • In the short-term time frame (1-hour chart), the Index has staged a bearish breakdown from a “flag” configuration with intermediate resistance now at 28200.
  • The shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its oversold region where the Index may shape a minor bounce at this juncture to retest 28200 before another potential downleg materialises.
  • The next significant near-term support rests at 27440 which is defined by Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).
  • The key short-term pivotal resistance stands at 29500 which is defined by the minor swing high seen in yesterday, 16 May U.S. session and the upper boundary of a minor descending channel from 03 May 2019 high.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 28200

Pivot (key resistance): 28500

Supports: 27440 & 27290/100

Next resistance: 29500 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

If the 28500 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential impulsive downleg to target the next support at 27440.

However, a break with an hourly close above 28500 negates the bearish tone for a continuation of the corrective rebound sequence towards the 29500 key medium-term pivotal resistance

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro



Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
February 9, 2024 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
February 8, 2024 06:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.