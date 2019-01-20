Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD (Mon 21 Jan)









Key elements

After the sudden “carry trade” flash crash triggered on the wee hours of 03 Jan 2019, Asian session, the AUD/USD had recovered by close to 500 pips from the 03 Jan 2019 low of 0.6743. In addition, the on-going rebound has retraced close 76.4% of the previous impulsive down move from 04 Dec 2018 swing high of 0.7393.

The rebound has stalled a graphical resistance of 0.7220/35 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 07/13 Dec 2018

The daily RSI oscillator is now being capped by a corresponding significant resistance at the 60 level.

In the shorter-term, the AUD/USD may see a minor push up first to retest 0.7180/7200 area as the hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has potential room to head higher before it reaches an extreme overbought level.

The next significant near-term supports rest at 0.7060 and 0.7015/7000 which are defined by the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rebound from the 03 Jan 2019 swing low area to 11 Jan 2019 high and the former minor congestion zone of 27 Dec 2018/02 Jan 2019.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 0.7180/7200

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7220/35

Supports: 0.7115, 0.7060 & 0.7015/7000

Next resistance: 0.7380/90

Conclusion

China Q4 2018 GDP growth came in at 6.4% y/y, down from 6.5% y/y in Q3. The lacklustre Q4 growth rate came within expectations and the full year 2018 GDP growth stood at 6.6%, the slowest pace since 1990 amid uncertainties over trade relation with U.S. and a tightening of global liquidity conditions.

December’s Industrial Production (IP) for China was released as well where it came in better than expected, 5.7% y/y versus a consensus of 5.3% y/y which was a stark contrast with the Caixin manufacturing PMI data for Dec that indicated a contraction in manufacturing activities (fell to 49.7 from 50.2 in Nov).

One of the major factors that contribute to the movement of AUD/USD is the future growth prospect of the China economy. Despite the better than expected IP figure, the AUD/USD has continued to hover below its key short-term resistance zone at 0.7220/35.

If the 0.7220/35 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the AUD/USD may see a further slide to target the near-term supports at 0.7115 and 0.7060 in the first step.

However, a clearance above 0.7235 invalidates the bearish scenario for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 0.7380/90 (the 21 Aug/ 04 Dec 2018 swing high areas).

Charts are from eSignal



