Featured Trade AUDJPY retreated from range top

AUD/JPY may see a further push down from 79.85 range top.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 26, 2019 2:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY (Tues 26 Feb)

Key elements

  • The recent recovery of 910 pips from its 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low of 70.66 has led the AUD/JPY cross pair to retest the pull-back of the former long-term secular “symmetrical triangle” range support now acting as resistance at 79.85. It has failed to stage a bullish break above it thrice; on 05 Feb, 21 Feb and 25 Feb 2019 (see daily & weekly charts)
  • In addition, the daily RSI oscillator also has started to retreat for a significant corresponding resistance at the 60 level.
  • In the shorter-term, the AUD/JPY has formed a toppish “Expanding Wedge” range configuration right below the 79.85 resistance in motion since 15 Feb 2019 minor low of 78.07. The lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” is now acting as a support at 78.50 (see 1-hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch downwards after the bearish divergence signal at its overbought zone. It is now fast approaching an extreme oversold level which indicates the price action of the AUD/JPY may shape a minor bounce at this juncture (above 79.20) towards the intermediate resistance at 79.50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide seen from 25 Feb 2019 high to today, 26 Feb Asian session low of 79.20.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 79.50

Pivot (key resistance): 79.85

Supports: 78.50 & 77.50

Next resistance: 81.20

Conclusion

If the 79.85 key pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the AUD/JPY is likely to stage another round of potential slide to test the lower boundary of the minor “Expanding Wedge” at 78.50. An hourly close below 78.50 shall open up scope for a further push down towards the medium-term range support at 77.50.

However, a clearance above 79.85 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 81.20 (former minor swing low areas of 21 Nov/07 Dec 2018).


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.