Short-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY (Tues 08 Jan)









Key elements

After the “carry trade” flash crash that occurred at the dawn of the new trading year, 03 Jan 2019, the AUD/JPY has recovered by 700 pips from its low of 70.66 to print a high of 77.73 yesterday, 07 Jan 2018.

Interestingly, the recent bounce has led the cross pair to hover right below a significant resistance zone. The pull-back of the former medium-term descending channel support bearish breakdown that led to a downward acceleration move seen from 31 Dec 2018/03 Jan 2019 now acting as a resistance at 77.70 (depicted as dotted pink on the daily chart). The 78.75 resistance which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former long-term cyclical “triangle range” support from Oct 2008 low, the minor descending trendline from 03 Dec 2018 high and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 03 Dec 2018 high to the flash crash low of 03 Jan 2019.

Momentum readings remain negative. The weekly RSI oscillator has bounced up from its oversold region without any bullish divergence signal and it is now hovering right below a significant corresponding resistance at the 45 level. The shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator has posted a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region and it is now attempting to break below its support at the 60 level.

The significant near-term support rests at 75.20/74.90 and 74.10 (38.2% /50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going bounce from 03 Jan 2019 low 07 Jan 2019 high).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 77.70

Pivot (key resistance): 78.75

Supports: 76.20, 75.20/74.90 & 74.10

Next resistance: 80.75/81.20

Conclusion

The recent rebound seen in the AUD/JPY seems to have reached an inflection zone for a potential bearish reversal at least in the short-term.

If the 78.75 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the cross pair may see a drop towards the near-term support at 75.20/74.90 with a maximum limit set at 74.10 in the first step.

However, a clearance above 78.75 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further corrective squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 80.75/81.20 (the pull-back resistance of the former neckline support of the “Head & Shoulders” bearish breakdown & 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 03 Dec 2018 high to the flash crash low of 03 Jan 2019).

Charts are from eSignal



