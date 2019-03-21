Featured Trade ASX 200 looking precarious

Watch 6126 downside trigger in ASX 200.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 21, 2019 12:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on ASX 200/ Australia 200 Index (Thurs 21 Mar)

Key technical elements

  • Since its 06 Mar 2019 high of 6288, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has continued to slide. Recent price action has staged a bearish breakdown from a minor range configuration support from 13 Mar 2019 low now acting as a key short-term resistance at 6185 (see 1-hour chart).
  • Current price action of the Index has started to form a bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” configuration after failure to clear above the 6290 key long-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted earlier in our latest weekly technical outlook report published on Mon (click here for a recap).
  • The neckline support of the “Head & Shoulders” rests at 6126.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has dipped below its 50 level after a prior bearish divergence signal seen at its overbought region which indicates that medium-term upside momentum of the on-going rebound in price action from 23 Dec 2018 low has started to wane.
  • The next significant near-term support rests at 6080/6060 which is defined by the lower boundary of a minor descending channel from 06 Mar 2019 high, minor swing low areas of 20/21 Feb 2019 & 1.00 Fibonacci expansion of the on-going slide from 06 Mar 2019 high to 13 Mar 2019 minor swing low projected from 19 Mar 2019 U.S session high).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 6155

Pivot (key resistance): 6185

Supports: 6126 & 6080/60

Next resistance: 6230

Conclusion

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has almost reached an extreme oversold level. Thus, the Index may shape a minor bounce first towards the 6155 intermediate resistance. If the 6185 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 6126 is likely to reinforce a potential downleg to target the next support at 6080/60 in the first step.

On the flipside, a break above 6185 negates the bearish tone for a corrective rebound to retest the minor range resistance at 6230.



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.