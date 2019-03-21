Featured Trade ASX 200 looking precarious

Short-term technical outlook on ASX 200/ Australia 200 Index (Thurs 21 Mar)
Key technical elements
- Since its 06 Mar 2019 high of 6288, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has continued to slide. Recent price action has staged a bearish breakdown from a minor range configuration support from 13 Mar 2019 low now acting as a key short-term resistance at 6185 (see 1-hour chart).
- Current price action of the Index has started to form a bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” configuration after failure to clear above the 6290 key long-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted earlier in our latest weekly technical outlook report published on Mon (click here for a recap).
- The neckline support of the “Head & Shoulders” rests at 6126.
- The daily RSI oscillator has dipped below its 50 level after a prior bearish divergence signal seen at its overbought region which indicates that medium-term upside momentum of the on-going rebound in price action from 23 Dec 2018 low has started to wane.
- The next significant near-term support rests at 6080/6060 which is defined by the lower boundary of a minor descending channel from 06 Mar 2019 high, minor swing low areas of 20/21 Feb 2019 & 1.00 Fibonacci expansion of the on-going slide from 06 Mar 2019 high to 13 Mar 2019 minor swing low projected from 19 Mar 2019 U.S session high).
Key Levels (1 to 3 days)
Intermediate resistance: 6155
Pivot (key resistance): 6185
Supports: 6126 & 6080/60
Next resistance: 6230
Conclusion
The hourly Stochastic oscillator has almost reached an extreme oversold level. Thus, the Index may shape a minor bounce first towards the 6155 intermediate resistance. If the 6185 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 6126 is likely to reinforce a potential downleg to target the next support at 6080/60 in the first step.
On the flipside, a break above 6185 negates the bearish tone for a corrective rebound to retest the minor range resistance at 6230.
