Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP (Wed 03 Oct)









Key elements

After its swift rally of 150 pips within 4 days from its key medium-term pivotal support of 0.8865 (pull-back support of the former descending range resistance from 12 Oct 2017, lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 17 Apr 2018 & Fibonacci projection/retracement cluster), the EUR/GBP has given up all its gains post FOM but managed to hold its losses right at the 0.8865 key support.

Since yesterday, 02 Oct 2018 European session, the cross pair has started to reverse up and staged a bullish breakout from a minor descending channel resistance in place since the recent 24 Sep 2018 minor swing high. In addition, it has traced out a minor bullish reversal “Inverse Head & Shoulders” with its neckline resistance at 0.8916.

The key short-term support rests at 0.8880 which is defined by the pull-back support of former descending channel resistance and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent push up from 0.8858 low of 01 Oct 2018 to today, 03 Oct 2018 current intraday Asian session high of 0.8918.

The daily RSI oscillator has started to turn up from its key corresponding support at the 40 level while the shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has inched upwards towards its overbought region without any bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest a revival of short-term upside momentum.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.8900

Pivot (key support): 0.8880

Resistances: 0.8995 & 0.9030/9050

Next support: 0.8865 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The EUR/GBP may start to see a minor bullish reversal at this juncture if the 0.8880 key short-term pivotal support holds. A break above 0.8916 is likely to reinforce a potential push up to retest the intermediate resistance at 0.8995 before targeting 0.9030/9050 (medium-term range resistance in place since 12 Oct 2017).

However, failure to hold at 0.8880 negates the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 0.8865 key medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from eSignal



